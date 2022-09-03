Hair care: Tips to take care of your grey hair

There are a few things in life which are unavoidable and one of them is getting older. Whether you see a few silver strays or close to having a full head of silver strands, there comes a moment when it is simply unavoidable for everyone. Therefore, it is important to take care of your hair no matter whether they are black or grey. A recent study from OnePoll found the average woman feels four years older after living through 2020. All that pandemic stress also caused women around the world to embrace their grey. But grey hair is no longer solely associated with ageing grannies in porch rocking chairs wearing wire-rimmed spectacles. Many women including the younger ones are embracing their new locks. The “silver revolution” is upon us as naturally greying hair amongst women has become the new norm.

According to Yuba Khan, Certified hairstylist and co-founder of Manetain, "Post-lockdown, there's been a feeling of liberty as many women got into a grey hair rut because they couldn’t see their colourists, but came out of the other side and enjoyed the change. While some did it because they reprioritized or re-evaluated what was important, others weren’t comfortable going to a salon and didn’t want to attempt at-home colours. But definitely, more and more women are embracing their natural hair and ageing is being celebrated like never before.”

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, she further suggests tips to take care of your grey hair so that it will be shiny, healthy and beautiful.

1. Experiment with different cuts - When going grey, the shape and texture of your haircut simply start to matter so much more. Worn well, hair can exude a lot of sophistication. So, work with your stylist to try a few shapes that would elevate your natural texture.

2. Keep your hair nourished - Sadly, greying hair doesn’t just come on its own — it’s often accompanied by some hair loss and general hair thinning as well. So, it’s more important than ever to ensure you’re consuming the right vitamins and minerals as supplements, even if you already have a healthy diet that would stimulate hair growth and work best for you.

3. Get the right haircare products- always use replenishing/moisture-based shampoo/ conditioner and masque

4. Protect your hair from the sun- it might come as a surprise, but grey hair burns quite easily in the sun, turning it a bit yellow, which might take months to correct hence important to cover your hair with a hat outdoors and preferably braid it and tuck it under the hat as well.

5. Avoid hot styling tools- due to their unique texture, grey hair burns much more easily when using hot tools, So make sure to control the temperature, not exceed 350 ºF and not spend too much time on any given area. Also, be sure to use great heat protection prior to using any hot tools.

