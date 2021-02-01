Happy birthday Harry Styles: Times the singer made the 70s look extremely cool

Singer and actor Harry Styles turned 27 today. The heartthrob first came into the limelight in the year 2010 when he auditioned as a solo singer for the British Television show The X Factor. Along with Harry, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne auditioned as solo artists but none of them made it.

Instead of sending them home, the five boys were put together and made to perform as a band. That was not all, the birthday boy Harry Styles came up with the name One Direction and the rest is history. The five boys broke records and gained worldwide fandom. They finally split at the end of 2015 and pursued their own careers as solo artists.

Since then Harry has released a lot of songs including Watermelon Sugar High and Golden that were chart-toppers and garnered the singer a lot of critical acclaim. Apart from his songs, Harry is also loved for his fashion sense. He is the brand ambassador of the high-end couture brand Gucci. The singer who is most often seen in gorgeous out-of-the-box suits has taken the fashion sphere by a storm.

Neon colours and bold prints that make for not so classic suits are a common sight in Harry’s wardrobe and his fans love it. He also tries to romanticise with the 70s vibe with his clothes that feature flared pants and shirts. He is known for bashing the gender-specific form of dressing. Harry is often seen wearing accessories that are considered to be ‘feminine.’

He also made headlines in November 2020 when he took breaking the sartorial stereotypes up a notch and wore a dress for the cover of a magazine. He is truly an inspiration. Check out some of the times that he made us swoon over his sartorial picks:

That is not all, Harry is not just a renowned singer and world-known fashionista, he is also an acclaimed actor. Yes, that is correct. He has played a pivotal role in the Oscar-nominated film Dunkirk. He will also be seen in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling that has been directed by his rumoured girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

