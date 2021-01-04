e-paper
70s louche lads are back!

Thanks to Harry Styles, the exuberant decade makes its presence felt in 2021

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 22:24 IST
Manish Mishra
Manish Mishra
Hindustan Times
Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge collaboration both rocking custom shine-on Gucci ensembles.
Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge collaboration both rocking custom shine-on Gucci ensembles.(Photo: Instagram/Gucci)
         

2021 begins on a note of the Swinging 70s with a Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge collaboration both rocking custom shine-on Gucci ensembles. The “Treat People With Kindness” music video sees Harry in an Alessandro Michele silver rhinestone-embellished cropped jacket with crystal trim over a white floral silk jacquard shirt with rhinestones. A pair of white wool twill wide-leg flared trousers, a black grosgrain bow tie covered in silver Swarovski crystals, a white silk satin cummerbund, and a cream and multihued argyle vest with sequins add to a chic finish. Blame it on Harry but it’s seemingly evident that an unmistakable Mick and Bianca vibe is being felt in the menswear space. Think heeled boots, killer flare jeans and fur stoles. Even the likes of Dries Van Noten, Hermès and Tom Ford in their AW 20 outing nodded to the unapologetically glam decade.  

 

What is it about this part in the fashion history that it makes its presence felt time and again? Sandeep Gonsalves, Co-Founder and Director, Sarah & Sandeep observes, “The seventies are actually a crucial period in the history of fashion so I completely get why we keep coming back to it. This was a decade of experimentation and indulgence and the creative juices were flowing freely. I think the best way to style looks inspired from the 70s in 2021 is to keep the tailoring and patterns but lose the vibrant colours. I think that the use of minimalistic colours like pastels and neutrals would be a good indication of the style choices of our time so long as it is paired with the powerful silhouettes and abstract patterns of the 70s era.”  

A model in an AW 2020 creation by Alessandro Michele.
A model in an AW 2020 creation by Alessandro Michele. ( Photo: Instagram/Gucci )

Designer Karrtik D too sees a major revival of the 70s trend. “I think we all need that nostalgia where we can just celebrate those glorious days, since this pandemic has made us go back to our basics. We can totally revive the 70s disco fever with those pronounced collars, bling jackets and  bell bottoms,” shares he.

 

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com

