Happy Birthday Isha Ambani: Stylist shares story of her iconic Schiaparelli saree gown in never-before-seen video
Isha Ambani's stylist shared a never-before-seen video on millionaire's 33rd birthday. The clip features the story behind creating the Schiaparelli saree gown.
Isha Ambani celebrates her 33rd birthday today. The entrepreneur has cemented her name as one of the most sought-after fashionistas with her roster of incredible couture looks.
One standout ensemble is the Schiaparelli saree gown, which she wore for her brother, Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony in July. Now, Isha's stylist, Anaita Shroff Adjania, has shared a BTS (behind the scene) video revealing the story behind the creation of the ensemble to celebrate Isha's birthday. The clip also had never-before-seen moments from the sangeet featuring Isha with her dad, Mukesh Ambani, and her husband, Anand Piramal.
Happy Birthday Isha Ambani
Anaita posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Here’s wishing my darling @mamamagish a very Happy Birthday and a year filled with joy, happiness, and good health! Your kindness and warmth light up every room, and I’m so grateful for the fun we have together! Throwback to one of my fav moments this year, @mamamagish in custom couture @schiaparelli.”
The Schiaparelli saree Isha wore for the sangeet was the first-ever custom-couture saree designed by Daniel Roseberry for the Maison. The clip features snippets of Isha's final fitting and clips of her getting ready on sangeet day. Anaita talked about creating a mood board of saree references for the Maison to bring the look to fruition. She said, “This is one special moment that will go down in the history books.”
Anaita added, “For me, it was really important that we get everybody's signature on this. Schiaparelli is known for their sculpted silhouettes. We did not want to miss out on the signature keyhole where the pleats sat; bringing all those elements together was important, and when you saw her in it, I am sure you agreed. She looked absolutely fantastic.”
About Isha Ambani
Isha is Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest daughter. She is married to Anand Piramal. The couple has two kids - a son, Krishna, and a daughter, Aadiya.
