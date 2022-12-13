Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates 1st anniversary of Miss Universe win: I prayed every moment to make my country proud. Watch

The one-year celebration of Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe 2021 win is still continuing in full swing. Harnaaz bagged the coveted title in December last year and created history by bringing the crown home after 21 years. Yesterday, Harnaaz shared a video from the pageant's National Costume round on social media. And today, she shared an Instagram reel featuring snippets from the swimsuit round, her winning, and the crowning moment at the Miss Universe competition held in Eilat, Israel. She posted the video using the acoustic version of Coldplay and BTS' song, My Universe. Keep scrolling to check it out. (Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu's BTS video in a fairytale gown makes fans say 'Can we have her forever as Miss Universe': Watch here)

Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates her Miss Universe 2021 win

On December 13 last year, Harnaaz Sandhu walked the ramp at the Miss Universe competition and won the coveted title for India. Today, she celebrated the historic win by sharing an emotional video of her crowing moment and penning a heartfelt note. Check out the video below.

"While being on stage I prayed every moment to make my country proud in the best way possible I can. I don't look back when I recall these memories. But I look forward to create more and couldn't have asked to start my dreams than this way with all of you loving and supporting me. Thank you to the kind souls who have showered so much love, support and faith in me. I'm grateful today and forever. There's so much more to come and it's not going to be easy. But for now...Thank you Universe," Harnaaz wrote in the caption.

The video shows Harnaaz dressed in the shimmering silver and gold gown she wore for the final round of the Miss Universe pageant. Designer Saisha Shinde created the gorgeous look for Harnaaz, bedecked with sheer panels, tassels, and embellishments. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu will crown her successor next year in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. According to reports, the 71st Miss Universe pageant will take place on January 14, 2023.