Harnaaz Sandhu's BTS video in a fairytale gown makes fans say 'Can we have her forever as Miss Universe': Watch here

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu captured the hearts of millions of her fans when she won the coveted Miss Universe crown for India after a wait of 21 years. The 22-year-old beauty queen has since then gained millions of fans and regularly entertains them by giving a glimpse into her life. She shares glamorous pictures from photoshoots, beauty pageants across the globe and some BTS clips. A recent clip of Harnaaz from a photoshoot has enamoured her fans. Scroll ahead to check it out and find what the Miss Universe 2021 wore.

Harnaaz Sandhu steals hearts in the latest BTS video

On Friday, photographer Fadil Berisha shared a BTS (behind the scene) video from a recent photoshoot starring Harnaaz Sandhu. The clip showed Harnaaz, who will soon crown her successor in 2023, posing glamorously in a dark blue fairytale-like gown and looking absolutely gorgeous. The Miss Universe's fans loved the clip and flooded the comments section with praise. As for us, we loved the floor-sweeping gown and the 22-year-old's soft glam makeup. "#behindthescenes from today's shoot. The beautifully confident @missuniverse @harnaazsandhu_03 thank you for a beautiful photoshoot," the video caption reads. Check it out below. (Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu says goodbye to Thailand after attending Miss Universe Extravaganza event, shares glam pics and video)

Harnaaz's fans flooded the comments section of the clip with compliments for the Miss Universe 2021. One user wrote, "Can we have her forever as Miss Universe." Another remarked, "Omg so beautiful." A person commented, "Queen your reign will be missed! Such an Iconic Miss Universe you are."

Harnaaz's dark blue gown features exaggerated sleeves, a tiered voluminous tulle skirt, a floor-sweeping train, and a cinched waistline. She styled the ensemble with an ornate necklace, a centre-parted messy bun, soft glam makeup, and her signature bold smoky eyes.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu will crown her successor in the United States on January 14, 2023. The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana.