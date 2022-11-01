Harnaaz Sandhu is the prettiest girl in town in a printed deep-neck dress and beautiful makeup: See the latest pics

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu regularly updates her fans with snippets from her daily life, from attending beauty pageants across the globe to enjoying day outs in New York. The 22-year-old star has been staying in the Big Apple after winning the coveted Miss Universe title, and several of her daily updates are from the city. Harnaaz's most recent post shows her posing on the NYC street in a printed deep-neck midi dress that could be a part of your fall wardrobe. Keep scrolling to check out the 22-year-old beauty queen's photos below.

Harnaaz Sandhu is the prettiest girl ever in a chic dress

If you follow Harnaaz Sandhu, then you probably know her love for deep-neck and bodycon dresses. The Miss Universe 2021's closet is full of these voguish statements, and she often dons them on several occasions. On Tuesday, Harnaaz dropped a picture of herself dressed in another stunning deep-neck ensemble. "Vo aksar hamaare bageeche mein aakar riyaaz karate the, par kisee aur ko apni koyal see aavaaz sunane ke liye - Harnaaz," Harnaaz captioned the post. The 22-year-old looked pretty in the swoon-worthy midi dress, which she glammed up with minimal accessories and beautiful makeup picks. See the post here. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu in two classy looks turns up the hotness quotient for latest pics)

Regarding the design detail, Harnaaz Sandhu's ensemble comes decorated in a black and off-white print. The satin dress features puffed half-length sleeves, a plunging V neckline accentuating her decolletage, cinched waist to define her waist, and a flowy midi-length skirt.

Harnaaz accessorised the outfit with sleek rings, gold strappy Gladiator-style high heels, a navy blue mini top handle bag, a dainty gold chain featuring star-shaped pendants, and matching hoop earrings.

Lastly, Harnaaz chose glossy brown lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek black eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, darkened brows, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu became the Miss Universe in December last year. The star will soon crown her successor in the United States on January 14, 2023.