'Queen' Harnaaz Sandhu asks fans to be the heroine of their own life as she poses in a classy pantsuit for a new pic

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu enjoys large followers on social media, and she keeps her millions of fans updated by sharing various moments from her daily life. Whether Harnaaz is attending beauty pageants across the globe or chilling in New York City (her current home after her Miss Universe win), Harnaaz's Instagram page is full of snippets. Harnaaz's latest post shows her posing in a boss babe avatar and asking her followers to be the 'heroine' of their own lives. Netizens loved the photo and flooded the comments section with compliments calling the star a 'Queen'.

'Queen' Harnaaz Sandhu in a classy pantsuit

On Saturday, Harnaaz Sandhu took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing in a classy white pantsuit and a colourful shirt. The Miss Universe 2021 title winner captioned the post, "Above all, be the heroine of your life." It shows Harnaaz posing by the window drapes in the tailored suit and serving boss babe vibes. It is a perfect pick for your office or evening wear wardrobe. You can take tips from Harnaaz to style the attire. Keep scrolling to know the details, and check out the post below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu in two classy looks turns up the hotness quotient for latest pics)

Fans call Harnaaz Sandhu 'Queen'

After Harnaaz shared the post, it garnered several thousand likes and comments from her fans on Instagram. Many called the Miss Universe 'Queen' because of her breathtaking look in the click. A user commented, "Omg Queen Soo damn Beautiful." Another remarked, "My favourite Queen." A few others wrote, "Omg beautiful queen," "Maharani," and "Love you, Queen." Several users also dropped fire and heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz's classic white suit features a blazer with padded shoulders, notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, button closure on the front, patch pockets, and a loose silhouette. Matching mid-rise white pants with a straight fit and a multi-coloured collared shirt with front button closures completed the outfit.

Harnaaz accessorised her suit with shimmering silver earrings, gold and black tinted sunglasses, and a matching white mini bag with a leather and chain link strap. Lastly, mauve lip shade, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, beaming highlighter, and side-parted open tresses with wavy ends rounded off the glam picks.

Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 title in December last year.