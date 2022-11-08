Harnaaz Sandhu says goodbye to Thailand after attending Miss Universe Extravaganza event, shares glam pics and video

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu flew off to Thailand recently to attend the Miss Universe Extravaganza event with Miss Universe pageant contestants from previous years, including her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico. Angela Ponce, Natalie Glebova, Anne Jakrajutatip, Leila Lopes Umenyiora, and Catriona Gray also appeared at the star-studded occasion. Harnaaz and the official Instagram page of Miss Universe shared snippets from the extravaganza with fans, which soon created a buzz on social media. Keep scrolling to see pictures and videos.

Harnaaz Sandhu's glam snippets from Thailand

On Tuesday, Harnaaz Sandhu said goodbye to Thailand after spending a few days in the country where she attended the Miss Universe Extravaganza event. The star shared stunning pictures of herself bidding adieu and captioned them, "Goodbye Thailand. I am humbly grateful for the warm welcome from all of you and thank you for that to Thailand forever." The post shows Harnaaz serving glam poses for the camera, dressed in a sleek pink and black mini blazer dress. Another video of Harnaaz showed her posing with other beauties like Andrea Meza and saying, "Swadeka Thailand (Hello Thailand)." See the posts below. (Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu is prettiest girl in town in printed deep-neck dress: See pics)

Coming to Harnaaz Sandhu's OOTD (outfit of the day) for the photoshoot, it comes in a flamingo pink and black shade. The star wore a silk-satin mini blazer dress featuring a V neckline, notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, patch pockets on the front, double-breasted button closures, mini-length hem, figure-skimming silhouette accentuating her curves, and a risqué thigh-high slit.

Harnaaz styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including strappy black high heels and shiny pearl earrings. Lastly, for the glam picks, Harnaaz chose centre-parted open wavy tresses, glossy chocolate brown lip shade, heavy smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu became the Miss Universe 2021 in December last year. The 22-year-old beauty queen will soon crown her successor in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States of America.