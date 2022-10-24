Harnaaz Sandhu glitters like a patakha in ivory lehenga set, wishes Happy Diwali to fans with latest glamorous pic

Today, Indians are celebrating the festival of light, Diwali or Deepavali, across the globe. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who is in the United States, also marked the occasion by sharing a jaw-dropping picture of herself looking like a patakha. The 22-year-old beauty queen wished her fans Happy Diwali and served a sartorial win in an ivory embellished lehenga set. The post garnered several likes from her fans, who also flooded the comments section with compliments. Keep scrolling to check out Harnaaz's traditional avatar.

Harnaaz Sandhu looks like a patakha in an ivory lehenga

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, October 24, Harnaaz Sandhu took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from New York, where she is currently living to fulfil her Miss Universe duties. The post showed Harnaaz dressed in an ivory embellished lehenga set from the shelves of the Indian clothing label Falguni Shane Peacock. If you are a bride-to-be or a bridesmaid, this lehenga set could be a perfect addition to your wedding season mood board. Harnaaz captioned her picture, "May this glittering festival make us all shine! Happy Diwali." See Harnaaz's post below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu is the real show stealer at Miss USA 2022 in glam thigh-slit gown)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to Harnaaz Sandhu's outfit, the ivory lehenga set is adorned in shimmering sequins, beads, applique work, and diamantes. While the blouse features a plunging neckline, full-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a fitted bust, the lehenga has a floor-grazing hem, a flowy silhouette and a high-rise waist. A zari dupatta embroidered in sequins and a gota patti completed the outfit.

Lastly, Harnaaz chose open tresses, glossy plum-hued lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, bold eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, shimmery eye shadow, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A mang tika, matching earrings and high heels gave the final touch.

(Also Read | Happy Diwali 2022: Best wishes, images, messages to share with your loved ones)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Diwali is being observed today, October 24. The festival of lights celebrates the victory of good over evil, happiness over despair, and light over darkness. It also marks Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after defeating Lanka King Ravana and completing 14 years in exile with Mata Sita and Lakshman. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, dress up in new traditional clothes, make rangolis, decorate their homes with lights and diyas, eat sweets and exchange gifts with loved ones.