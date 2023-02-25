Harnaaz Sandhu in new quirky photoshoot goes glam in couture, fans say 'Miss her reign as Miss Universe'. See pic

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 25, 2023 04:17 PM IST

Harnaaz Sandhu dropped a picture from a recent quirky photoshoot on Instagram. It shows the former Miss Universe going glam in couture. Her fans loved the look and commented, "Miss her reign as Miss Universe."

Harnaaz Sandhu in new quirky photoshoot goes glam in couture. (Instagram)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's reign as the beauty pageant winner may be over, but the star has been continuously making waves on the internet with her sartorial choices. Harnaaz's closet is full of steal-worthy looks, from chic everyday outfits to red-carpet-ready gowns and embroidered lehengas and skirts. Most recently, Harnaaz delighted her fans with an haute couture look and garnered compliments online. While some complimented the extravagant gown, others remarked they were missing her reign as the Miss Universe. (Also Read | Loved Harnaaz Sandhu's Desi Girl moment in gorgeous multi-colour lehenga on Miss Universe stage? It costs 2 lakh)

Harnaaz Sandhu goes glam in couture

On Friday, Harnaaz Sandhu shared a picture from a photoshoot on Instagram. The Miss Universe 2022 winner posted the image with just a heart emoticon. It shows her serving a glamorous pose for the camera. As Harnaaz dropped the click, her fans liked the post and left compliments in the comments section. One wrote, "This couture is so cool." Another commented, "Our universal queen. I miss her reign but life goes on and she will be back with a bang." A fan remarked, "Showing the universe that this is Harnaaz Era forever...Queen of Miss Universe." Check out the post below.

Regarding the design elements, Harnaaz's gown comes in a bright-red shade and beige and gold-coloured embellishments. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline, brocade embroidery, sequinned work on the bust, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, a floor-sweeping train on the back, a gold heart pattern on the waist, and a heart-shaped design on either side of the waist.

Harnaaz styled the avant-garde ensemble with gold strappy high-heel pumps and dainty earrings. In the end, Harnaaz chose side-parted wavy tresses, glossy nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, rouged glowing skin, and sharp contouring.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe title in December 2021. She became the third Indian woman to win the crown for the country after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. In January, the star crowned her successor R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States.

