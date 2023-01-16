Loved Harnaaz Sandhu's Desi Girl moment in gorgeous multi-colour lehenga on Miss Universe stage? It costs 2 lakh

The former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu crowned her successor R'Bonney Gabriel in a star-studded event on Sunday (IST). Harnaaz stunned the world during the final round of the competition with her headline-making black gown featuring pictures of Sushmita Sena and Lara Dutta's crowning moments from Miss Universe. However, another look donned by the 22-year-old grabbed our attention during the pageant - we are talking about the multi-hued embellished lehenga she wore for the first round of the competition. If you loved the ensemble, keep scrolling to find out where you can get the exact outfit for your wardrobe. (Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu trips on stage as she takes her last walk as Miss Universe, recovers like a queen. Watch viral video)

What is the price of Harnaaz Sandhu's lehenga?

Harnaaz Sandhu's multi-coloured embellished lehenga is from the shelves of designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula's eponymous label. It is called the Multi-Hued Lehenga set and is part of their RAH Tribe collection. Adding it to your wardrobe will cost you ₹2,59,900.

The price of the lehenga set Harnaaz Sandhu wore. (rimpleandharpreet.com)

Harnaaz Sadhu's bespoke lehenga

Regarding the design elements, Harnaaz's lehenga set features an illusion tie-up choli with a plunging neckline, beaded tassels, mirror embellishments, multi-coloured patchwork embroidery, intricate gota patti work, half-length sleeves, scalloped borders, and an asymmetric hemline.

Harnaaz wore the blouse with a multi-hued silk lehenga crafted with marodi ka kaam, multi-hued appliqué and sucha gota textures derived from sacred geometry. It is paired with an embroidered dupatta featuring scalloped borders, tassels, gota work, and intricate embroidery.

We love to see Harnaaz on the MISS UNIVERSE stage! Slay queen!

The 71st #MISSUNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE on @TheRokuChannel! pic.twitter.com/VI32kQfjyK — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

Harnaaz styled the ensemble with ornate accessories, including a pearl and gold mang tika, a statement ring, and matching jhumkis. In the end, Harnaaz chose centre-parted open wavy locks, darkened brows, smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, glossy pink glazed lips, blushed cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, contoured face, and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe crown in December 2021. She became the third Indian woman to win the title after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta in almost 21 years.