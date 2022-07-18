Harnaaz Sandhu in strapless mini dress makes Saisha Shinde go 'My queen', you cannot miss her glamorous video: Watch

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has enamoured millions of people across the globe with her breathtaking beauty and impeccable style. When the star is not travelling the world to attend Miss Universe campaigns and events, she is winning hearts online with her sartorial choices. In case you need proof, take a look at her latest video. The star posted a throwback clip of herself dressed in an ice-blue ensemble. The clip impressed designer Saisha Shinde, who created the look for the Miss Universe 2021 winner.

On Monday, Harnaaz took to Instagram to drop a video. The clip shows the star flaunting the ice blue dress she donned in it. It is by designer Saisha Shinde, who also appeared in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality TV show Lock Upp. The 22-year-old star captioned the post, "Let's replay this moment." Keep scrolling to check out Harnaaz's Instagram reel. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu dons traditional Vietnamese dress Ao Dai for Miss Universe event)

After Harnaaz posted the clip, many of her followers filled the comments section with praise for the star. Saisha Shinde wrote, "Myyyyy queennnnn [heart emoji]." A fan commented, "Okay wowwww." Another netizen reacted, "This one was my favourite look of your journey." Many users also dropped heart and fire emojis to compliment Harnaaz.

Talking about Harnaaz's strapless ice blue-coloured dress in the video, it features a bodycon silhouette accentuating her svelte frame. It has a plunging sweetheart neckline, a corset front, gathered details on the skirt, mini hem length, a bow structure embellished on the front and a floor-sweeping train attached on the back, adding a dreamy vibe to Harnaaz's look.

In the end, Harnaaz chose glossy nude brown lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, beaming highlighter, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks and dewy base for the glam picks.

Side parted voluminous mane left open and styled in soft waves, tear-drop earrings, statement rings, and nude-coloured peep-toe high heels completed the look.

Meanwhile, Saisha Shinde had also designed Harnaaz Sandhu's winning look for the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.