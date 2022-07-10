Harnaaz Sandhu looks straight out of a vintage dream in off-shoulder gown with thigh-high slit: See pic here

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has enamoured millions of her fans with her breathtaking looks and voguish sartorial choices. Ever since winning the beauty pageant, the star has been travelling across the globe to attend various events and Miss Universe pageants in different countries. And for each appearance, she delighted netizens with her impeccable style. Most recently, Harnaaz dropped a picture of herself from an old photo shoot. It showed the star in an off-shoulder dress, looking straight out of a vintage dream.

On Sunday, Harnaaz shared a black and white picture of herself from an old photo shoot. The 22-year-old captioned the throwback image, "Let your aura present itself to the world." Harnaaz had done the photo shoot a few weeks after winning the Miss Universe pageant while staying in the United States. Keep scrolling to check out Harnaaz's post. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu dons traditional Vietnamese dress Ao Dai for Miss Universe event)

Harnaaz wore a black velvet dress for the photoshoot. It comes with an off-the-shoulder detail, a plunging sweetheart neckline flaunting the Miss Universe's decolletage, long sleeves attached with Opera gloves, a peplum-style overlay on the waist, and a risqué slit on the side extending just below Harnaaz's waist. Lastly, the snug bodycon silhouette of Harnaaz's dress accentuated her enviable curves and added an elegant touch to her look.

Harnaaz ditched all accessories with the velvet bodycon gown. In the end, the Miss Universe chose lightly tousled and centre-parted wavy open tresses, winged eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy lip shade, glowing skin and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

After Harnaaz posted the picture on her Instagram page, many of her followers took to the comments section to praise the star. A netizen commented, "Stunner." Another wrote, "Beautiful look." One user reacted, "Hotness at it's peak."

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu won the 70th Miss Universe title on December 13, 2021. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz during the event held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.