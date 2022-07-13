Harnaaz Sandhu is gorgeous as a rose in stunning floral gown. Check out latest pics of the Miss Universe inside

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has captured the eyes of millions of fans from around the globe with her breathtaking beauty and exquisite sartorial choices. The 22-year-old made her country proud in December last year after she won the Miss Universe crown for India after almost 20 years. Though the star always keeps busy as a part of various projects related to the pageant, Harnaaz always finds time to share some snippets with fans. Harnaaz's latest post is proof. She shared a photoshoot for which she dressed in a pastel blue embroidered dress and served princess vibes with her splendid look.

On July 13, Harnaaz Sandhu took to her Instagram page to post two pictures from her latest photoshoot. The 22-year-old looked gorgeous as a flower in the post which showed her dressed in a pastel blue gown embroidered with floral details. "Everything is coming up roses for me and you," Miss Universe 2021 captioned her post. Keep scrolling to check out the photos. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu is a vision in nude sequin gown for Miss Universe Vietnam red carpet, sends love and respect to Vietnam)

Harnaaz's gown is from the shelves of the clothing label Primavera Couture. The beauty queen wore a pastel blue-coloured sleeveless ensemble featuring a plunging V neckline, a tulle overlay embroidered with intricate flower embroidery done in orange, green, yellow, green and white hues, dainty diamantes, and a flared skirt with layers of tulle. Additionally, Harnaaz looked like a princess straight out of a Disney film in it.

In the end, Harnaaz chose nude embellished strappy high heels, a sleek silver bracelet, and gold-toned earrings adorned with pastel gems for accessories. Centre-parted open tresses styled with soft curls, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Earlier, Harnaaz had posted a throwback black-and-white picture on Instagram with the caption, "Let your aura present itself to the world." The Miss Universe 2021 wore an off-the-shoulder velvet gown with attached opera gloves, a risqué thigh-high slit, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating her curves. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu won the 70th Miss Universe title on December 13, 2021. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz during the event held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.