Harnaaz Sandhu is in love with the mini-doll version of her Miss Universe win look, the details will blow your mind

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud in December last year after winning the coveted Miss Universe title. The 22-year-old brought home the crown after almost 20 years of wait and became famous in the blink of an eye. At home, Harnaaz received a lot of love from her fans, and her following keeps growing globally. Proof? She recently got a sweet tribute from a doll couturier based in Thailand. They made a mini-doll replica of Harnaaz's Miss Universe look for winning the pageant. The details will blow your mind.

On Sunday evening, Harnaaz took to her Instagram stories to share a post by Grace Panisara of Doll​ Couture​ Thailand​. It featured the mini Harnaaz doll created by Grace with the caption, "[heart eye, heart and praying hands emoticons] This is beautiful." The doll recreates Harnaaz's look from the 70th Miss universe finale, where Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned her with the coveted title. Check out Grace's post and how Harnaaz's reacted to it. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu is a vision in sequin gown for Miss Universe Vietnam red carpet)

Screenshot of Instagram story posted by Harnaaz Sandhu.

Grace shared pictures of the Harnaaz doll on her page with the caption, "The doll in front of me is the 70th​ Miss​​ Universe, mini Harnaaz Sandhu,​ me and the whole team of craftsmen. Try to include every detail in order to make the piece look as beautiful as possible."

The pictures show the doll wearing a shimmering silver gown with a crown that looks identical to what Harnaaz wore during the pageant finale. The hairstyle, makeup, and outfit - details looked similar to what Harnaaz wore. Don't believe us? Take a look at her pictures from the occasion.

Harnaaz had donned a heavily embellished silver gown designed by Saisha Shinde. The sleeveless ensemble comes with a plunging V neckline extending till the midriff, intricately-placed sheer panels, a front thigh-high slit, and a floor-sweeping hem. The stunning Miss Universe crown, shimmering earrings, open tresses, and heavy glam makeup completed her look. Grace Panisara included all these details in her doll.

After she dropped the photos of the mini Harnaaz doll on her page, many netizens flooded the comments section with praise. Even Harnaaz commented, "Love it [heart, sparkle and praying hands emojis]." One user wrote, "Extremely stunning." Another remarked, "Wowwww."

What do you think of the doll?