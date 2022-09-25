Harnaaz Sandhu meets Priyanka Chopra at Global Citizen Festival, fan says 'Miss World and Miss Universe on same stage'

The Global Citizen Festival 2022 held in Central Park in New York City saw some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry and influential politicians in attendance. Priyanka Chopra hosted the grand event that featured performances from Jonas Brothers, Usher, Metallica, SZA, Charlie Puth, Mariah Carey, Tems, and more. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu also attended the star-studded festival and met with her 'biggest inspiration' - Priyanka Chopra - for the first time. The beauty queen expressed her excitement at the beautiful encounter on social media by sharing a picture with Priyanka and adding that she couldn't have asked for a better way to meet her.

Harnaaz Sandhu meets Priyanka Chopra at Global Citizen Festival 2022

On Sunday, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu shared a picture featuring her and Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. The 22-year-old star captioned her post, "I couldn't have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks, @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn..you killed it." The photo shows Harnaaz and Priyanka posing together, dressed in the Global Citizen logo tees. The two beauty queens smiled for the cameras and won hearts on social media. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu takes over New York streets in white deep-neck blouse and skirt)

While Harnaaz wore a black top and flared denim jeans with a printed notch lapel jacket, Priyanka stunned in a tie-dye printed blazer with matching pants and a cropped top. After Harnaaz dropped the picture, their fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis and expressed excitement at the iconic moment. One netizen wrote, "Miss World and Miss Universe on the same stage." Another said, "I love that you two finally got to meet! You both look like you could be sisters." A fan remarked, "Rocking queens."

Harnaaz Sandhu has always been a huge fan of Priyanka Chopra. After she won the Miss Universe title, an interview of Harnaaz surfaced where she expressed her love and adoration for Priyanka. She told Rediff in an interview that Priyanka has been her biggest inspiration. "Priyanka Chopra has been my biggest inspiration. She has created her own brand and represented India not only in beauty pageants but also through her acting and singing talent. She has made India proud and I am hoping to follow her footsteps and bring glory back the way she did," she said.

