Harnaaz Sandhu's pics in gold gown shared with only a week left for Miss Universe's reign makes fans say 'Forever Queen'

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is preparing to pass down the coveted title to her successor in a few days. The 22-year-old beauty queen created history when she won the Miss Universe crown for India after 21 years on December 2021. Soon, she will crown the Miss Universe 2022 in the United States. With only a few days left for her reign, the official Instagram page of Miss Universe posted several images from Harnaaz's latest glamorous photoshoot that show her dressed in a stunning golden gown. Her fans loved the new clicks and called her their 'forever queen'. (Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates 1st anniversary of Miss Universe win: I prayed every moment to make my country proud. Watch)

A week before her reign ends, Harnaaz Sandhu's photoshoot leaves fans swooning

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Harnaaz Sandhu's glamorous photoshoot, clicked by Fadil Berisha, delighted netizens. The official page of the Miss Universe pageant and the photographer dropped the images on Instagram. They captioned the post, "Only a week left of @harnaazsandhu_03's reign." The post shows Harnaaz, who made history for India in 2021, dressed in a golden gown and posing while sitting on a couch. One can also spot the Miss Universe crown and the winning sash placed on Harnaaz's side. Check out the images below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to Harnaaz's dress for the photoshoot, it features spaghetti straps, a plunging V neckline, intricate pleated details, a cinched design under the bust to enhance the waistline, a flowy skirt, floor-grazing hem length, figure-skimming silhouette, and a layered tulle overlay.

Harnaaz styled the ensemble with gold pointed stilettos and dainty earrings. In the end, Harnaaz chose a glossy nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and contoured face. A centre-parted messy updo gave the finishing touch to the golden gown.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harnaaz brought old-Hollywood glamour to the photoshoot with her elegance and stunning ensemble. Fans loved the style moment and took to the comments section to shower Harnaaz with praises. One user wrote, "Forever Queen." Another commented, "Oh My God! I am screaming." A fan remarked, "All hail the QUEEN."