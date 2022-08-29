Harnaaz Sandhu wins the night at Miss Diva Universe 2022 in plunging neck gown, reunites with Lara Dutta: Watch videos

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu arrived in India a few days back to crown the next Miss Diva Universe 2022. Last night, the 22-year-old beauty queen awarded Karnataka's Divita Rai with the coveted title in a grand star-studded ceremony attended by many big names, including Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta. For the occasion, Harnaaz slipped into a gorgeous wine red plunging-neck gown and made a grand entry amid dhols and Bhangra performers. She also had an emotional reunion with Lara Dutta. Keep scrolling ahead to see some of these precious moments from the pageant.

Harnaaz Sandhu stuns in a deep-neck gown

Harnaaz Sandhu won the night at the Miss Diva Universe 2022 competition in a gown created by designer Gavin Miguel. The reigning Miss Universe 2021 chose a wine red gown for the occasion. It comes with a plunging neckline flaunting Harnaaz's decolletage, halter straps, shimmering sequin and tassel embellishments, cape-like sleeves forming a long train, a thigh-high slit on the front, cinched waistline, and a flowy silhouette on the skirt. (Also Read: Who is Divita Rai? Find out cool facts about the new Miss Diva Universe 2022)

The official page of Miss Universe posted a video of Harnaaz in the beauteous gown with the caption, "She is the moment. @harnaazsandhu_03 takes her final walk as LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021." The star accessorised the gown with statement earrings, strappy sandals, and rings. A centre-parted open hairdo, glossy red lip shade, smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, sharp contouring, and blushed cheeks completed the glam picks.

Harnaaz Sandhu and Lara Dutta. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The Miss Universe page also dropped a video of Harnaaz having an emotional reunion with Lara Dutta with the caption, "The whole universe." It shows Lara walking up to Harnaaz and the two stars hugging each other in an emotional moment, as the 22-year-old was preparing to take her final walk as the Miss Diva Universe 2021.

A video of Harnaaz Sandhu making a grand entry at the pageant also went viral on social media. The star was carried to the grand stage on a palanquin as dhols played around her and dancers performed Bhangra dressed in colourful clothes.

Meanwhile, Divita Rai will represent India at the Miss Universe 2022 competition.