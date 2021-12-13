Harnaaz Sandhu wore silver see-through gown by Saisha Shinde to win Miss Universe 2021: All details decoded

Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu won the nation's heart as she brought home the most coveted crown after 21 years. The 21-year-old model from Chandigarh looked glorious on the international stage as she made it to the finals wearing a stunning see-through embellished gown. If you were wondering who designed Harnaaz's winning look, we have all the details for you.

Harnaaz Sandhu chose designer Saisha Shinde to create her finale look, and it is everything regal. The official Instagram page of Miss Universe organisation posted pictures of Harnaaz in the dress post her win, with the caption, "The official portrait of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu." Additionally, Saisha also shared on her Instagram profile the entire process that led to the creation of Harnaaz's shimmering look.

Harnaaz's nude see-through gown comes with striking silver embellishments and sheer panel detailing. The sleeveless dress features a figure-skimming silhouette, mermaid-style fall, plunging V neckline with a sheer panel extending up to her waist, and silver tassel adorned all over the skirt. The risqué thigh-high slit added to the feminine charm.

Harnaaz wore the floor-grazing dress with strappy silver peep-toe pumps, statement rings and dainty stone-adorned silver drop earrings. Centre-parted wavy tresses, mascara-adorned lashes, kohl-clad eyes, smoky pink eye shadow, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and sharp contour rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Saisha posted the entire process of making the gown on Instagram with the caption, "Sleepless nights! Endless pressure! One girl's dream on the line! One woman's grit to make perfection! Totally worth it! Miss Universe 2021 is ours." Take a look at how Harnaaz's see-through gown came to be:

Screenshot of Saisha Shinde's Instagram story.

Harnaaz Sandhu is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta Bhupathi won before her in 1994 and 2000. The 21-year-old was crowned the 70th Miss Universe at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.

