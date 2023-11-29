Harnaaz Sandhu's stunning pink embellished lehenga ensemble is the epitome of grace and glamour. Check out her pics

Harnaaz Sandhu is here to show you how to slay the lehenga look for this wedding season with the utmost flair. The former Miss Universe is a total fashionista who can pull off any look to perfection. Whether it's a red carpet-worthy gown or a stylish mini dress, Harnaaz knows how to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense. The stylish diva is quite active on social media and her Insta-diaries full of on-trend looks are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers. With the wedding season just around the corner, Harnaaz's pink lehenga look oozing grace and glamour serves as a perfect inspiration for ethnic outfits. Scroll down to take fashion notes. (Also read: Harnaaz Sandhu's stunning ethnic look in mint green tissue silk saree is sure to inspire your festive wardrobe )

Harnaaz Sandhu Stuns in Pink Embellished Lehenga

Harnaaz Sandhu's pink embellished lehenga is the epitome of grace and glamour(Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03)

On Tuesday, Harnaaz gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glamorous pictures accompanied by the caption "Nale hale main Sephora gehra marna". The pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 200k likes and several comments from her adoring followers who couldn't stop gushing over her stunning look. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Harnaaz's eye-catching lehenga ensemble is from the shelves of fashion designer Navneet Sidhu. Her pink blouse has a rectangular neckline adorned with gold embellishments, eye-catching gold embroidery at the bust and tassels at the hem. She paired it with a heavily embroidered lehenga featuring silver sequin embroidery all over, mesmerising motifs detailing and intricate gold handwork that showcased the rich craftsmanship. She added a matching pink netted dupatta embellished with gold lace at the borders, which complemented her outfit perfectly.

In terms of accessories, Harnaaz opted for traditional Indian jewellery, including a diamond choker necklace studded with green emeralds, an oversized magtikka and a beautiful gold bracelet adorning her wrist. Assisted by celebrity make-up artist Shubhdeep Kaur, Harnaaz got decked out in pink eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks with a touch of blush and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious locks, styled in soft curls and left open at the centre, cascaded beautifully down her shoulders to complete her glam look.

