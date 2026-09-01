Have a full wardrobe but nothing to wear? The styling mistake that could be holding your looks back

A wardrobe can feel repetitive even when it is full of clothes because we often end up relying on the same combinations. The issue is not always a lack of options, but rather how those options are used. As people are becoming more conscious about value and versatility, there is a growing opportunity to make existing wardrobes work harder by choosing pieces that can be styled differently and worn across occasions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepak Bansal, whole time director at Cantabil Retail India, shared styling tips on how you can make your closet work for you.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Tried and Tested: Giving my everyday wardrobe a denim refresh with Kraus Jeans, here’s my honest review

Build combinations

According to Deepak, one of the simplest ways to refresh a wardrobe is to change the combination rather than the garment itself. A shirt that works with formal trousers can also be paired with denim for a more relaxed look, while a polo can be styled differently with chinos, trousers or denim depending on the occasion.

“Small changes in footwear, layering or accessories can also give familiar pieces a different character without requiring an entirely new outfit,” said Deepak.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the simplest ways to refresh a wardrobe is to change the combination rather than the garment itself.

Fit and colour are important

{{^usCountry}} Fit and colour also play an important role. Deepak highlighted that the same garment can look very different depending on what it is paired with and how the proportions come together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fit and colour also play an important role. Deepak highlighted that the same garment can look very different depending on what it is paired with and how the proportions come together. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Neutral colours such as white, beige, navy, grey and black provide flexibility, while introducing a contrasting element through footwear or an accessory can add a different dimension to the look. Similarly, layering a shirt, overshirt or lightweight jacket over an everyday Tshirt can create another outfit from pieces that are already part of the wardrobe.

Shop smartly

The market offers clothing options more than you can imagine, but that doesn’t mean you have to purchase everything. Rather than focusing on trends, work on personal styling. You should be focusing on buying products that offer versatility and can transition across work, casual and social occasions.

Same garment can look very different depending on what it is paired with and how the proportions come together.

“Ultimately, a wardrobe does not necessarily need more clothes to feel fresh. It needs pieces that offer flexibility and can be combined in different ways,” highlighted Deepak.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For people, this means thinking about how a garment can work across multiple occasions before adding it to the wardrobe. Sometimes, refreshing what you wear can begin with looking at the clothes you already own differently, rather than simply buying something new.