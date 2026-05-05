Heidi Klum’s living marble statue look at Met Gala 2026 reminds fans of Hrithik Roshan’s iconic Dhoom 2 museum disguise

Heidi Klum is no stranger to dramatic transformations, and true to her reputation, she arrived at the Met Gala 2026 with yet another unforgettable fashion moment. Known for pushing the boundaries of costume and creativity, the supermodel made a grand entrance on the iconic steps in a sculptural ensemble that perfectly aligned with the evening’s “Costume Art” theme. (Also read: Beyoncé channels ‘Sindhicore’ in diamond-encrusted skeleton couture as she returns to Met Gala after 10 years. See pics )

Heidi Klum's living marble statue-inspired ensemble

Social media reacts to Heidi Klum's sculpture-inspired Met Gala transformation. (X)

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This year, Klum fully leaned into wearable art, stepping out in a custom Mike Marino creation that turned her into what looked like a living marble statue. The gown featured a stone-like, sculpted finish that gave her the illusion of being carved from classical marble, while even her face was covered in the same textured effect, intensifying the statue-like transformation.

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{{^usCountry}} As visuals from the red carpet went viral, social media quickly lit up with reactions to her statue-inspired look. Opinions were divided, with many users reacting in real time: “What is this??? Everyone else looks like they’re headed to an elegant evening and she looks like the plaster cast of the Statue of Liberty.” “She always goes overboard every other MET,” another user commented. How internet reacted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As visuals from the red carpet went viral, social media quickly lit up with reactions to her statue-inspired look. Opinions were divided, with many users reacting in real time: “What is this??? Everyone else looks like they’re headed to an elegant evening and she looks like the plaster cast of the Statue of Liberty.” “She always goes overboard every other MET,” another user commented. How internet reacted {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Some also compared her look to Hrithik Roshan’s statue disguise from Dhoom 2, drawing parallels to his memorable undercover sequence where he blends into a museum setting as a living statue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some also compared her look to Hrithik Roshan’s statue disguise from Dhoom 2, drawing parallels to his memorable undercover sequence where he blends into a museum setting as a living statue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A contrasting reaction read, “She arrived and left else competing for second place, it’s on fireee.” Others felt she nailed the brief, with one user writing, “Is it statue or Statue of Liberty. Someone should help pls. Btw she understood the assignments.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A contrasting reaction read, “She arrived and left else competing for second place, it’s on fireee.” Others felt she nailed the brief, with one user writing, “Is it statue or Statue of Liberty. Someone should help pls. Btw she understood the assignments.” {{/usCountry}}

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One comment said, “A+ for the effort. This is actually insane. Top tier inspiration.” Another user added, “This isn’t a Met Gala look… this is ‘museum exhibit that came to life and forgot to go back’.” A different reaction read, “Reminds me of the Veiled Christ by Giovanni Strazza.”

More about her look

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Heidi’s look unfolded like a living art installation, blurring the line between fashion and sculpture. The design drew inspiration from classical references, subtly echoing masterpieces like The Veiled Christ by Giuseppe Sammartino and The Veiled Vestal by Raffaele Monti, known for their hyper-realistic marble detailing and illusion of delicate drapery.

Klum’s bold appearance stood in sharp contrast to her 2025 Met Gala outing, where she opted for a minimal custom strapless black Vetements gown. That appearance marked her return after a 12-year break from the event, making her 2026 transformation even more striking in comparison.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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