Heidi Klum’s living marble statue look at Met Gala 2026 reminds fans of Hrithik Roshan’s iconic Dhoom 2 museum disguise
Heidi Klum stunned at Met Gala 2026 as a living marble statue, drawing attention and comparisons to the Statue of Liberty and Hrithik Roshan’s iconic disguise.
Heidi Klum is no stranger to dramatic transformations, and true to her reputation, she arrived at the Met Gala 2026 with yet another unforgettable fashion moment. Known for pushing the boundaries of costume and creativity, the supermodel made a grand entrance on the iconic steps in a sculptural ensemble that perfectly aligned with the evening’s “Costume Art” theme. (Also read: Beyoncé channels ‘Sindhicore’ in diamond-encrusted skeleton couture as she returns to Met Gala after 10 years. See pics )
Heidi Klum's living marble statue-inspired ensemble
This year, Klum fully leaned into wearable art, stepping out in a custom Mike Marino creation that turned her into what looked like a living marble statue. The gown featured a stone-like, sculpted finish that gave her the illusion of being carved from classical marble, while even her face was covered in the same textured effect, intensifying the statue-like transformation.
As visuals from the red carpet went viral, social media quickly lit up with reactions to her statue-inspired look. Opinions were divided, with many users reacting in real time: “What is this??? Everyone else looks like they’re headed to an elegant evening and she looks like the plaster cast of the Statue of Liberty.” “She always goes overboard every other MET,” another user commented.
How internet reacted{{/usCountry}}
As visuals from the red carpet went viral, social media quickly lit up with reactions to her statue-inspired look. Opinions were divided, with many users reacting in real time: “What is this??? Everyone else looks like they’re headed to an elegant evening and she looks like the plaster cast of the Statue of Liberty.” “She always goes overboard every other MET,” another user commented.
How internet reacted{{/usCountry}}
Some also compared her look to Hrithik Roshan’s statue disguise from Dhoom 2, drawing parallels to his memorable undercover sequence where he blends into a museum setting as a living statue.{{/usCountry}}
Some also compared her look to Hrithik Roshan’s statue disguise from Dhoom 2, drawing parallels to his memorable undercover sequence where he blends into a museum setting as a living statue.{{/usCountry}}
A contrasting reaction read, “She arrived and left else competing for second place, it’s on fireee.” Others felt she nailed the brief, with one user writing, “Is it statue or Statue of Liberty. Someone should help pls. Btw she understood the assignments.”{{/usCountry}}
A contrasting reaction read, “She arrived and left else competing for second place, it’s on fireee.” Others felt she nailed the brief, with one user writing, “Is it statue or Statue of Liberty. Someone should help pls. Btw she understood the assignments.”{{/usCountry}}
One comment said, “A+ for the effort. This is actually insane. Top tier inspiration.” Another user added, “This isn’t a Met Gala look… this is ‘museum exhibit that came to life and forgot to go back’.” A different reaction read, “Reminds me of the Veiled Christ by Giovanni Strazza.”
More about her look
Heidi’s look unfolded like a living art installation, blurring the line between fashion and sculpture. The design drew inspiration from classical references, subtly echoing masterpieces like The Veiled Christ by Giuseppe Sammartino and The Veiled Vestal by Raffaele Monti, known for their hyper-realistic marble detailing and illusion of delicate drapery.
Klum’s bold appearance stood in sharp contrast to her 2025 Met Gala outing, where she opted for a minimal custom strapless black Vetements gown. That appearance marked her return after a 12-year break from the event, making her 2026 transformation even more striking in comparison.
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