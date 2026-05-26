Hema Malini’s blush pink saree for receiving Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan is all about elegance and simplicity. See pics
Veteran actor Hema Malini looked graceful in a blush pink saree as she accepted late actor Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan at the 2026 ceremony in New Delhi.
Veteran actor Hema Malini accepted the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony held in New Delhi on May 25. The prestigious honour comes months after the actor’s passing in November 2025, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the award during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
For the emotional occasion, the 77-year-old actor embraced timeless elegance in a blush pink saree that perfectly reflected grace and sophistication. From the delicate drape to her minimal styling, Hema Malini’s look served classic ethnic fashion goals. Let’s decode her ensemble and take some style inspiration. (Also read: Harmanpreet Kaur swaps cricket jersey for simple ethnic suit while receiving Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu )
Hema Malini shines in blush pink saree at Padma Awards 2026
Her pastel drape reflected understated sophistication, with its delicate embroidery and subtle floral motifs adding just the right touch of charm. The saree featured a shimmery silver border that elevated the overall look while keeping it minimal and refined. She paired it with a matching blush pink blouse featuring half sleeves and silver detailing along the borders, creating a monochrome ethnic ensemble.
Keeping her accessories elegant and regal, Hema Malini styled the saree with a sparkling diamond choker necklace, matching bracelet and statement earrings. Her traditional red bangles and signature bindi added a nostalgic touch to the look, reminding fans of her evergreen style sensibilities.
About the glam{{/usCountry}}
Keeping her accessories elegant and regal, Hema Malini styled the saree with a sparkling diamond choker necklace, matching bracelet and statement earrings. Her traditional red bangles and signature bindi added a nostalgic touch to the look, reminding fans of her evergreen style sensibilities.
About the glam{{/usCountry}}
For makeup, the actor opted for a soft glam appearance with defined eyes, rosy cheeks and a muted pink lip shade that complemented the pastel tones of her outfit beautifully. Leaving her hair open in soft waves with a middle parting, she completed the look with grace.
What truly made the appearance stand out was the simplicity of the styling. Instead of opting for heavy embellishments or dramatic fashion choices, Hema Malini embraced subtle elegance, proving once again why she remains a timeless fashion icon. Her blush pink saree look serves as perfect inspiration for anyone who loves classic ethnic fashion with a graceful and sophisticated touch.
About Hema Malini
Hema Malini is a veteran Indian actor, filmmaker and politician known for her iconic work in Hindi cinema. Often referred to as the ‘Dream Girl’ of Hindi cinema, she remains one of the most celebrated and influential actresses in the history of Indian films. Apart from her successful acting career, she has also been serving as a BJP Member of Parliament from Mathura since 2014.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.