Harmanpreet Kaur swaps cricket jersey for simple ethnic suit while receiving Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu

Harmanpreet paired the look with wide-legged palazzo pants in the same muted ivory tone, creating a coordinated monochrome aesthetic. Keeping accessories minimal, she let the simplicity of the ensemble shine.

Her outfit featured a flowy ivory kurta set with a relaxed silhouette that exuded effortless charm and comfort. The ensemble was elevated with subtle golden detailing and delicate embroidery along the borders, adding just the right touch of festive elegance without overpowering the look. She layered it with a matching dupatta adorned with soft stripes, intricate embroidered edges, and tassel detailing that brought movement and grace to the outfit.

For the special occasion, the Indian women’s cricket team skipper kept her look elegant and understated. Known for mostly being spotted in jerseys or casual outfits, Harmanpreet chose a simple yet sophisticated traditional look that perfectly matched the grandeur of the occasion. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor gives traditional Banarasi weave a modern twist in dreamy strapless gown and matching dupatta. Watch )

Harmanpreet Kaur was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The prestigious honour came after a landmark year for Indian women’s cricket, with Harmanpreet leading Team India to their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup victory in 2025 on home soil, defeating South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai.

Her beauty look complemented the outfit perfectly. She styled her short hair in soft side-parted waves, adding a vintage-inspired touch to the elegant attire. With fresh glowing skin, lightly flushed cheeks, soft pink lips, and minimal makeup, Harmanpreet’s look radiated natural sophistication.

Harmanpreet pens heartfelt note after receiving Padma Shri Taking to Instagram on May 25, Harmanpreet shared a carousel of pictures from the prestigious ceremony along with a heartfelt note expressing gratitude after receiving the Padma Shri honour. “Today, my heart is filled with gratitude and pride as I receive the prestigious Padma Shri honour,” she wrote.

Reflecting on her journey, Harmanpreet shared that the recognition belonged equally to everyone who stood beside her through the years. “This recognition is not just mine, it belongs to my parents, family, coaches, teammates, friends and every single person who supported and believed in me throughout this journey,” she added.

The cricketer also spoke about fulfilling her childhood dream of representing India on the world stage, while thanking the President of India, the Government of India, Sports Authority of India, BCCI, media, journalists, and fans for their unwavering support towards her and women’s cricket.

Ending the emotional note on a patriotic note, Harmanpreet wrote, “Wearing the India jersey will always remain the greatest honour of my life, and I will continue giving my best for the country every single day.”