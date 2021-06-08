Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Hina Khan in 3k one-shoulder ruffle dress gives us the perfect look for summer
fashion

Hina Khan in 3k one-shoulder ruffle dress gives us the perfect look for summer

For a recent shoot, Hina Khan wore a beautiful one-shoulder ruffle dress. The actor gave us the perfect summer look in the pretty ensemble and we love it.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Hina Khan in 3k one-shoulder ruffle dress gives us the perfect look for summer(Instagram/@realhinakhan)

Ruffles are the biggest fad this season. Don’t believe us? Well, then you should take a look at Hina Khan’s latest pictures on Instagram. The actor has more than once proved her sartorial prowess by picking trendy and standout ensembles for her various appearances, be it in a music video or a photoshoot. Her latest look is proof of the same.

Taking to her social media page, Hina posted several pictures of herself from a stunning photoshoot. In the images, the star wore a voguish parrot green one-shoulder ensemble and gave us the perfect look for summer. The dress is from the shelves of the fast-fashion brand, Forever New.

Made in paisley jacquard fabric, the one-shoulder dress in vibrant green colour featured an asymmetric hemline adorned with tiered ruffle details. The flattering gathered waist panel of the midi dress accentuated Hina’s frame. The large bow on the shoulder added to the feminine vibe of the attire and gave her a dreamy look.

Hina opted for minimal accessories with the dress. She paired her paisley outfit with two statement rings and gold hoop earrings. She left her locks open in a side parting and styled them in soft curls. She completed her hairdo with an embellished hairpin that had the words ‘sexy’ written on them. Well, the actor doesn’t look anything short of that.

Nude brown lip shade, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, glowing skin, highlighted cheekbones and a light hint of blush on the cheeks completed her make-up. Pointed nude pumps and shimmery nail paint rounded off her look.

If you liked Hina Khan’s ensemble, we have some news for you. The Forever New dress, called the Elodie Ruffle Hem Midi, will cost you 3,495.

The Elodie Ruffle Hem Midi dress (forevernew.co.in)

If you love the actor’s style, here’s a look at some of her recent pictures in statement-making ensembles that left us all swooning:

On the work front, Hina has been making headlines with her latest music video Baarish with Shaheer Sheikh. Recently, she was also seen in the music video Patthar Wargi alongside Tanmay Ssingh.

