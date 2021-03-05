Hina Khan in 12k co-ord set is all about boss babe vibes with a hint of elan

Hina Khan turned into a model for an impromptu photo shoot and we love it. The actor, who starts trending whenever she shares new images of herself on social media showcasing her impeccable sartorial sense, is doing it again. The fashionista has proved again-and-again that she can slay in any type of clothing, be it a lehenga, a sexy dress or a funky co-ord set, Hina will know how to style it to make it work.

The images that we are talking about have the actor dressed in a summery co-ord set and imparting a boss babe vibe. The three-piece blue and white set was adorned with floral print that gave it a boho feel. The set included a spaghetti strap plunging neckline bralette. The backless number was teamed with a mini skirt. Hina topped off the look with an oversized jacket that featured leg of mutton sleeves and exaggerated collars.

The actor teamed the relaxed silhouette with a pair of beige block heels and accessorised it with a couple of delicate gold necklaces. She maintained the boss babe vibe through her glam as well which included dark smokey eyes teamed with an on-point winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and a little bit of kohl. She was also seen with copper blushed cheeks, a bold brown lip and lots of highlighters. Hina completed the look by leaving her straight middle-parted hair down. She shared the pictures on her Instagram with a blue heart as the caption.

If you also love this attire, let us tell you a little more about it. This co-ord set is by the homegrown brand July Issue and is worth ₹11,999.

Hina Khan's co-ord set is worth ₹12k (julyissue.com)

This is one of our favourite looks of Hina Khan. Check out some of her other ensembles that made headlines:

On the work front, Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the film Hacked. She was also a part of the film Unlock in which she was seen sharing screen space with Kushal Tandon.

