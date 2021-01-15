Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress on picnic date

It is time for picnic dates. Enjoying the sun along with the nice weather while having a gala time with your loved ones, what more could one want? And to top it off, Hina Khan is also giving us the apt outfit inspiration for this date. The fashionista has decoded the right way to style an outfit for every event. Be it a vacation in the Maldives, making her debut on the Cannes red carpet or going for a picnic, she always manages to leave us amazed.

Hina recently went out for a picnic in vineyards and saying that the actor looked like a dream would be an understatement. For the day, she wore white lace sheer dress. The floral dress had an extremely flowy vibe to it and the white belt brought the whole ensemble together. Even the accessories that the 33-year-old chose were on the same tunes. She opted to wear a large straw hat for the picnic which was teamed with flat sandals and a pair of vintage sunnies.

For her glam, Hina kept things simple and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, on-point brows, a nude pink lipstick paired with lots of bronzer. She also left her freshly blow-dried hair down. The actor shared a couple of images from the day on her personal Instagram account with the simple caption, "Hello (sic)."

That is not all, Hina Khan has been serving us quite a few fierce looks lately, check out some of them:

Hina Khan recently returned from her vacation in the Maldives. The actor rang in the New Year 2021 in the land of beaches and clear water with her family and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

What do you think about this dress?

