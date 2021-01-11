Boardroom aesthetic to casual look: Is there any outfit Hina Khan can't rock?

If there is one celebrity who can carry any type of outfit with the utmost elan, it is Hina Khan. The actor always manages to leave us speechless with her wardrobe choices. Be it a power suit, an ethnic attire or a casual top with jeans, she always adds her own touch to it and makes it work. Take one look at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about.

Recently, Hina was seen nailing the quirky boardroom aesthetic in a power suit during a recent photoshoot. The actor wore a double-breasted suit and looked fierce. The well-fitted lilac-coloured outfit featured strong shoulders along with a pair of wide-legged pants. The 33-year-old opted to go sans-shirt under the suit which was a bold move.

To accessorise the look, Hina wore a pearl choker adding a feminine touch to it and was also seen flaunting a chunky watch. She teamed the outfit with a pair of black strappy block heels and we are a fan of this look. Hina even used her glam to intensify the fierce vibe of the ensemble.

Her makeup featured a deep plum lip, teamed with subtle pink eyeshadow with mascara-laden lashes and on-point brows. She completed the look by tying her hair in a top knot. That was not all, after these awe-generating images, the actor also posted glimpses from her casual Sunday. The post that was captioned, "Happy Sunday," showed Hina casually chilling in a black and red bodycon top teamed with a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Check out some other images of Hina Khan that inspired us to upgrade our style:

Hina Khan recently returned from her vacation in the Maldives. The actor was in the celebrity-favourite holiday spot with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter