Hina Khan is an ethereal bride in lehenga named after her, it costs 2.75 lakh

Looking for some statement-making lehenga inspiration? Head over to Hina Khan's Instagram account as the actor has been posting a lot of images of herself in ethereal ethnic pieces. For her latest Instagram post, the actor did a photo dump from the time she walked the ramp during Lakme Fashion Week 2021 and looked breathtaking.

The images that we are talking about have the actor wearing a blue bridal silk lehenga. Her choli featured a round neck and elbow-length sleeves. It was adorned with gold zardozi embroidery in floral motifs. While flaunting her toned midriff, the stunner teamed her choli with an A-line flowy lehenga skirt that had the same embellishments. Hina completed the look with a matching blue dupatta which had gold work on the borders.

For the event, Hina added more character to her outfit with her accessories and was seen wearing a gold nose pin which she teamed with a kundan floral ring. She let her eyes do the talking at the ramp as she was seen with a bold thick on-point blue eyeliner which she teamed with subtle shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, bronzed cheeks, a little bit of blush, nude matte lipstick and lots of highlighter. The actor posted the images with a couple of heart emoticons as the caption.

Coming back to the lehenga, the gorgeous piece is from the shelves of the brand Tatwamm by the designer-duo Abhishek and Vinita. The special thing about the ensemble is that the lehenga has been named after the actor and is actually known as The Hina Khan Lehenga. If you are a fan of the attire as well and would want to wear it during an event, you will have to spend ₹2,75,750.

The Hina Khan lehenga is worth ₹2.75 lakh (tatwamm.com)

Have a look at some of the other lehengas that Hina has been rocking lately:

What do you think about this attire?

