Hina Khan looks like a Barbie wearing athleisure in new pics, seen yet?

Athleisure is having its moment in the fashion world currently. From lounging around in the house to last-minute grocery run, wearing it to the gym or just casually for a photoshoot, athleisure can be worn anytime and for any occasion. That is what Hina Khan has been telling us lately. The actor recently took to her social media account and shared glimpses from a recent photo shoot in which she is showing how to rock a track suit and we are not complaining.

The images that we are talking about have the actor sitting in the middle of a road while wearing a dual-tone pastel colour tracksuit. The full-sleeved sweatshirt had one half in pastel purple and the other half was coloured pastel pink. The sweatpants were also in similar colours. For her comfy look, Hina opted to wear a pair of white sneakers maintaining the sporty vibe. She even accessorised the look with a pair of large framed white sunnies and a white dad cap.

The actor opted to go with minimal makeup for the shoot which included blushed cheeks and a nude lip. She left her straight hair down and we are a fan of this comfy look. Hina shared the images on her official Instagram account with the caption, "Purple Passion (sic)."

Check out some of the other looks that the actor has been rocking lately and inspiring us to upgrade our style:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on the screen when she entered the Bigg Boss House as a senior with celebrities like Gauahar Khan. She was also a part of the show Naagin 4. In 2020, Hina even made her Bollywood debut with the film Hacked that featured Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in the lead roles. She was also a part of the Zee5 film Unlock: The Haunted App in which she was seen sharing screen space with Kushal Tandon.

