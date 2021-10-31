Hina Khan looks sensational in a red gown, turns showstopper for Saisha Shinde

Known for styling many Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others, Swapnil Shinde aka Saisha Shinde is India's first trans designer and her first fashion show after coming out, saw actor Hina Khan turn the showstopper at INIFD Indore Times Fashion Week. Raising the heat on the ramp, Hina looked sensational in a ravishing red gown with a plunging neckline and we are smitten.

Taking to her social media handle later, the diva shared a slew of pictures that showed her redefining hotness. The pictures featured the actor donning a bright red embellished gown that came with full sleeves and a broad plunging neckline to ooze oomph.

While the torso part of the shimmery floor-length gown sported embroidered sequins on the sheer mesh fabric, the bottom skirt ended in a flowy tulle. Accessorising her look with a red choker necklace, a red finger ring and a pair of bedazzling red earrings, Hina pulled back her silky tresses into a stylish top knot.

Wearing a dab of luscious red lip gloss, Hina amplifed the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, black winged eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, rust eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Hina set the mercury soaring higher to delay winters single-handedly.

She shared in the caption, “Somehow even after you’ve been around for a while and have proven your metal as a person.. I feel like this journey that you are in now, is a fresh Start for you dear Saisha… (sic).”

Hina added, “Will always Remember this show as your first, as #SaishaShinde.. And I am so so proud and honoured to know a kind, beautiful and honest woman like you. Shine brighter baby and keep inspiring millions like you always have, coz you ain’t lesser than a STAR! (sic).”

