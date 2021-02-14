Hina Khan makes winter wear look sexy in long coat and knee-high boots, see pics

Making winter wear look sassy is not an easy task but Hina Khan can do it with a lot of elan. No no, we are not just saying that, take one look at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about. The actor recently shared black and white images from a photoshoot in which she was looking marvellous.

The pictures that we are talking about show Hina in a pair of black boy shorts over which she wore high-waisted black fishnet stockings. She teamed it with a black woollen button-down long coat. The coat also featured a hood making it the perfect winter wear attire. Maintaining the all-black vibe of her ensemble, Hina stepped into a pair of matching knee-length boots.

She accessorised the bold look with some chunky gold jewellery that consisted of a big necklace, some matching rings and a pair of stud earrings. Hina added more oomph to the ensemble by leaving her middle-parted wavy hair down. The 33-year-old added glam to her look with mascara-laden lashes, subtle eyeshadow, lots of highlighter and topped it off with a glossy lip.

She shared the images with the caption, "Black and White is more realistic (sic)."

Hina is an absolute fashionista. The actor looks good in everything, there is no style that she cannot slay in. Check out some of our favourite sartorial picks from Hina's look book:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in season 5 of the TV series Naagin. She also entered the Bigg Boss House during season 14 as a senior with other celebrities like Gauahar Khan. That is not all, she made her Bollywood debut in 2020 as well with the film Hacked. She was even a part of the Zee 5 series Unlock in which she was seen sharing screen space with Kushal Tandon, Rishabh Sinha and Aditi Arya.

