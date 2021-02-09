Hina Khan is as sassy as it gets in quirky traditional jacket and waistcoat

Looking for ways to add an edge to your wardrobe? Take inspiration from Hina Khan. The fashionista has been making headlines lately with her sartorial picks and we are not complaining. Hina has taken the fashion sphere by storm with her stunning outfits. She has decoded the perfect look for every event. Be it a holiday to an exotic location or a picnic, she is always the best dressed.

Hina recently shared a few glimpses from her recent photoshoot and her fans cannot keep calm. The actor looked breathtaking in her khadi green well-fitted jacket. The coat was adorned with traditional panel print. Under the jacket, she opted to wear a matching waistcoat that featured similar print and wooden buttons. She teamed it with a basic black bralette. The actor flaunted her toned midriff in the attire. To add pizzazz to the outfit, she opted to wear a black sequined lower.

Hina added a pop of gold to the look with her chunky necklace. The actor's accessories also included stud earrings. The 33-year-old continued with the fierce vibe with her makeup. Her glam included a subtle eyeshadow teamed with kohl-clad eyes, mascara laden lashes, a bold brown lip and lots of highlighter. She topped off the look by leaving her sleek middle-parted hair down. Hina shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "Sassy (sic)."

Check out some of the other images that the stunner has been posting on social media lately:

Hina Khan became a household name when she played the character of Akshara for eight years in the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also recently seen in season 14 of Bigg Boss where she entered the house as a senior with other celebrities like Gauahar Khan.

