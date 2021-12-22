Hina Khan's royal look in ivory-gold kurti and lehenga is all things GORGEOUS: Check out pics here

When it comes to ethnic dressing, there are very few celebrities who seamlessly incorporate old world glamour into their looks. Actor Hina Khan is one of them. Recently, the star did a photoshoot wearing a regal kurti and lehenga set in which she looked like she walked straight out of a 60s movie. Hina's elegance and romantic charm in the pictures bowled over her fans.

On Wednesday, December 22, Hina shared several pictures from a photoshoot with the caption, "Make it simple but significant." She wore a customised gold and ivory kurti and lehenga set with a zari dupatta in them. Celebrity stylist Sonali Jain customised Hina's beautiful look.

The ensemble features an intricately embroidered kurti with a deep V neckline sprinkled in gold sequins and thread work. Additionally, the sleeves and the borders of the backless kurti came replete with patti work.

Hina Khan in an ivory-gold ensemble.

Hina teamed the kurti with a matching ivory lehenga doused with rows of sequin work in a floral pattern and patti embroidery done on the hem. A zari dupatta with tassel-adorned golden patti and diamantes all over completed the ensemble.

Hina Khan's outfit features a kurti and lehenga teamed with a zari dupatta.

Hina accessorised her ivory and gold look with a Kundan beaded choker necklace, matching matha patti, pearl and emerald nath, gold and white bangles, and layered jhumkis. Centre-parted open tresses rounded off the hairdo.

Hina Khan accessorised the outfit with matching accessories.

In the end, Hina chose mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, kohl-lined eyes, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-clad lashes, on-fleek brows and sharp contour for her glam picks.

Hina's pictures garnered several likes and comments from celebrities and her fans on Instagram. Choreographer Geeta Kapur wrote, "Mashaallah," and Amruta Khanvilkar commented, "Ohooooo Royal." A user called the star 'Queen.'

See some of the comments:

Comments on Hina Khan's post.

What do you think of Hina's royal look?

