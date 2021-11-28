Hina Khan makes us fall in love with her beauty in co-ord crop top and pants: Pics inside

Actor Hina Khan never ceases to amaze us with her sartorial choices. As much as Hina loves wearing ethnic ensembles, the star also has a soft corner for modern silhouettes in her wardrobe. Moreover, she also likes to experiment with prints when it comes to contemporary looks. One look at Hina's social media page, and you will understand what we are saying.

On Sunday, November 28, Hina posted gorgeous pictures from a latest photoshoot on her Instagram page. The actor was seen dressed in a co-ord bralette and pants set in it. She captioned the post with a yellow heart emoticon. It garnered several likes and comments from her fans.

Keep scrolling to look at Hina's photos and learn more about how she styled the co-ord fit.

The co-ord ensemble comes adorned in a multi-coloured striped pattern and floral print that adds a summer vibe, making it an ideal fit for the season. The crop top Hina wore had a plunging V neckline, quarter length poet sleeves, and cropped hem flaunting her midriff. She paired it with high waisted pants that flaunted her curves with their figure-skimming fit and featured matching print.

Hina Khan in a co-ord print bralette and pants set.

Hina styled the elegant outfit with centre-parted open locks styled in soft waves and minimal make-up. Nude brown lip shade, mascara-laden lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and sharp contour rounded off the beauty picks.

Recently, Hina also nailed the hottest trend of the season - tie-dye print - when she shared throwback photos. She wore a hooded sweatshirt and trousers set and looked absolutely adorable as she posed for the camera. She also wore a pair of Gucci sneakers with the fit.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, professionally, the actor is best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in Stebin Ben's music video Bedard.

