Hina Khan shares tips for shiny, healthy and dandruff-free hair in winters

Winter season means dry skin and unhealthy hair, we all know that. This season, in particular, requires us to pay special attention to our skin and hair in order to make them supple and shiny. Actor Hina Khan, who is known for taking that extra effort all year long recently shared her personal hair care tips and we are taking notes.

In the clip, Hina said that during the winter season, your skin, scalp and hair require extra nourishment. She also addressed the inevitable arrival of dandruff during the chilly weather and what a nightmare it is for her. She then gave tips on how to achieve healthy, shiny and dandruff-free hair. Hina said:

Use A Silk Scarf

In winters, we generally wear woollen caps and stoles which can make our scalp itchy, make hair messy and cause hair breakage. She told her followers to use a silk stole to cover the scalp and then layer it with a woollen cap or a stole. This adds an additional layer to your scalp and takes care of your hair. This steps also avoids breakage.

Avoid Heat Styling Tools

Avoid tools such as hair dryer and ironing machine as much as possible. This helps prevent the breakage of your hair.

Oil Your Hair To Avoid Dandruff

Hina says she loves hot oil head massages and for that, she puts the oil in the microwave for a few seconds before applying it on her scalp. Hot oil massage has a lot of other benefits as well, it helps in scalp nourishment and is great for relaxing. It also moisturises hair, seals the cuticles avoiding hair fall and combats hair breakage.

Drink Water And Keep Yourself Hydrated

Hina said that it is extremely important to keep yourself hydrated even during winters. If you drink enough water, it keeps your skin glowing and hair healthy.

Rinse Your Hair With Apple Cider Vinegar

The actor said that apple cider vinegar is a magic ingredient. It maintains the pH level of your hair which is extremely crucial during winters. All you have to do is shampoo your hair and then rinse it with a concoction that contains one part apple cider vinegar and three parts water.

