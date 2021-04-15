Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Hina Khan wears beautiful chanderi yellow suit to wish fans Ramadan Mubarak
Hina Khan wears beautiful chanderi yellow suit to wish fans Ramadan Mubarak

Hina Khan shared images of herself wearing a beautiful yellow kurta and pallazo set and wished fans Ramadan Mubarak. The ethereal outfit that the actor wore is worth ₹18.5k.
By Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Hina Khan wishes fans Ramadan Mubarak(Instagram/realhinakhan)

Hina Khan recently took to her Instagram to wish her followers Ramadan Mubarak. For her first Roza, the gorgeous actor donned a bright yellow suit and looked like a ray of sunshine. Whenever the 33-year-old wears an ethnic attire, she looks fabulous. Be it a modern lehenga or just a basic suit, she knows how to add her touch to the outfit to make it work.

The images that we are talking about had the actor wearing a yellow kurta-pallazo set, holding dates in her hands while posing for the camera. For the impromptu shoot, Hina wore a long chanderi A-line kurta that was adorned with zardozi handiwork on the sleeves, the neck and the sides. The work was also scattered overall on the kurta making small geometric shapes and adding more elegance to the outfit.

Hina teamed it with a matching chanderi pair of palazzo pants and an organza dupatta in the same colour. The actor styled her look with gold chandelier earrings and a matching ring bracelet. Her glam was all about the minimalist vibe and she was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush and nude lipstick. Hina left her straight side-parted hair open and carried the dupatta on her head. She shared the images from the shoot on Instagram with the caption, “Ramadan Mubarak (sic),” and a lot of celebrities wished the actor as well in the comments section.

Coming back to the attire, Hina’s beautiful suit is made by the Delhi based brand House Of Pink and it is worth 18,500.

Hina Khan's outfit is worth ₹18.5k (houseofpinkofficial.com)

Check out some of the other times when the actor looked marvellous in an ethnic attire:

What do you think about this ensemble of the actor? We are taking notes.

