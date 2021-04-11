Hina Khan sparkles in grey shimmery co-ord set, shows she can rock any outfit

Leave it to Hina Khan to show you how to style the most out-of-the-box ensembles in a way that works. Be it modern lehengas, a traditional twist to the classic suits or a funky co-ord monotone set that is extremely difficult to accessorise, the actor knows what to do with all of those outfits and the pictures from her recent photoshoot are a testimony to that.

The aforementioned images showed Hina slaying in a shimmery grey monotone co-ord set. She wore a top that featured a plunging V-neck and a few pleats in the front. The peplum top also had fierce shoulders and slits in the sleeves. The belt that was made using the same material, cinched the top at the right places to give it a feminine silhouette and complete the look.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching lowers. To accessorise the shimmery outfit, Hina opted for just a pair of hairpins that went with the vibe of the look. For the glam, the actor went with silver shimmery eyeshadow which she teamed with on-point eyeliner, mascara-clad eyelashes, bronzed cheeks along with a nude glossy lip and some highlighter. She left her wavy side-parted hair open for the shoot. The actor shared the set of images on Instagram with the simple caption, "Sparkle (sic)."

Hina Khan has lately been rocking a lot of co-ord outfits and especially, during her vacation in the Maldives, the actor looked breathtaking in them. Check out some of those looks:

On the work front, Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the film Hacked. She was even seen in the ZEE5 film Unlock: The Haunted App. The actor entered Bigg Boss house as a senior during season 14 along with other older contestants such as Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

