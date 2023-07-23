Hina Khan's love for Goa shines through in a stunning green dress adorned with tassel embellishments. It costs 23k

Hina Khan is a queen of holiday fashion, the actress is a travel enthusiast and often shares snippets of her outings on her Insta account. A few days ago, the actress shared her Los Angeles diaries and this time she showed her love for her favourite holiday destination- Goa. Whether it's a stunning bikini, a playful monokini, a crop top or lounge pants, Hina can rock any look and serve up holiday fashion goals. She is quite active on social media and her Insta account is a true treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her fans. This time, the actress wore a stunning green dress and we can't stop admiring her. Read on to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Hina Khan sets vacation fashion goals as she sips wine in Goa, rocking a chic co-ord ensemble. Check out her pics )

Hina Khan's cool and comfy look in a stunning green dress

Hina Khan enjoys her time in Goa wearing a flared green and yellow dress radiating tropical vibes.(Instagram/@realhinakhan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Hina gave her fans a weekend treat as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures with the caption "Goaaaaaaaaaa I miss you". Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 120K likes and several comments from her fans, complimenting and praising her. One fan wrote: "Gorgeous," while another commented, "Hotness overloaded". Let's take a moment to admire her pictures.

What is the price of Hina Khan's dress?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her cool and stylish holiday look, Hina Khan chose a stunning dress from the shelves of clothing brand Pernia's pop-up shop. Her dress is made of georgette fabric in shades of green and yellow. It features thin stripes, a plunging neckline embellished with rope straps and tassel embellishments, a loose flared fit and an asymmetric hem. If you loved Hina's dress and are wondering what it costs. Don't worry, we've got you covered. Scroll down for details.

Hina's green dress comes with a price tag of ₹23k. (perniaspopupshop.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In terms of accessories, Hina kept it chic and styled her look with white seashell-inspired statement earrings, a wrist watch and a pair of transparent heels to complete her look. Keeping her makeup look minimal, Hina donned nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With her hair tied up in a bun with a cute yellow hair band, Hina finished off her cool vacay look.