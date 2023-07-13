Hina Khan's trendy crop top and red cargo pants look define vacation fashion in Los Angeles. Check out her stunning pics

Hina Khan, known for her love of travel, often showcases her adventures through her Instagram diaries. The actress maintains an active presence on social media and frequently shares snippets from her travel experiences. Hina Khan previously delighted her followers with stunning images from her relaxing time in Goa. Currently, she is enjoying her stay in Los Angeles, where she skillfully captures the essence of the city through her engaging social media posts. Whether she's strolling along the streets or exploring iconic landmarks, Hina's fashion choices are always on point, adding an extra dose of elegance to her vacation. Keep on reading to take some fashion notes, if you're looking for inspiration for your own holiday fashion. (Also read: Hina Khan sets vacation fashion goals as she sips wine in Goa, rocking a chic co-ord ensemble. Check out her pics ) Hina Khan rocks a crop top and cargo pants combo during her trip to the US, proving comfort can be stylish. (Instagram/@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan's cool and comfy look in crop top and cargo pants

On Wednesday, Hina Khan treated her followers to a delightful mid-week surprise by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram under the caption "The Los Angeles Diaries." One of the pictures captured her posing gracefully outside Dolby Theatres, while another showcased her striking a pose in an elevator. In yet another image, she was seen relaxing and enjoying herself at a restaurant. Her pictures swiftly gained traction on social media, accumulating over 100k likes and numerous comments from her admirers, who showered her with praise and compliments. Let's take a look at her pictures.

Hina exuded a cool and comfortable vibe with her outfit choice. She wore a sleeveless crop top with a patchy design featuring shades of white, yellow, and blue. Pairing it with vibrant red cargo pants, complete with a waist belt, she added a touch of style to her ensemble. To add an extra layer of flair, she draped a washed denim jacket over her shoulders.

In terms of accessories, Hina curated a fashionable look with a Coach bag, a black wristwatch, round-framed black sunglasses, white socks, and a pair of brown flats. To complement her holiday style, Hina opted for a natural and fresh-faced look, choosing to go makeup-free. She left her hair loose with a middle partition, creating a chic and effortless messy hairstyle.