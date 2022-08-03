Hit it up with hippie styles

Taking a leaf from the 1960s’ stylebook, hippie style has taken over Bollywood with its flared and baggy pants, flower power ensembles and abstract print fashion as embraced by these celebrities.Read on to know more how you can re-create a hippie look:

Sharara power

Kiara Advani in a hippie sharara set (Photo: Instagram)

Channelling her free-spirit, actor Kiara Advani shows us how to style a three-piece set featuring a fit-and-flare sharara, bralette blouse and cape for your next music event. Let the sharara do all the talking and finish the look off with tassel earrings and subtle makeup.

Co-ord chic

Tara Sutaria in a hippie co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Mix up your festival look with the season’s favourite style — a co-ord set with tribal prints like actor Tara Sutaria. Style this hippie fit with a mix of accessories like a nose pin, bangles and silver jhumkas for an Indian touch.

Abstract drama

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a hippie ethnic style (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Wearing an abstract modern lehenga, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra blends hippie with traditional Indian style. To recreate the look, you can opt for a mini top and pair it with rust red bell bottom pants and a cape for an easy festival look. Don’t forget the wrist stacks and statement earrings!

Classic way out

Sonakshi Sinha in a black hippie bralette and sheer pants set (Photo: Instagram)

If colourful prints and maximalist style is not your thing, opt for an all-black attire like actor Sonakshi Sinha while slaying the hippie style game. Take the classic black and silver route — wear a black bralette and sheer pants and floral applique. Accentuate the look with silver accessories like a belt, layered neckpieces and a stack of bangles.

Boho fusion

Kritika Khurana Chhabra in a hippie tie-dye set (Photo: Instagram)

Marrying bohemian vibes with hippie style is fashion blogger Kritika Khurana Chhabra, who wore a tie-dye bralette, slit skirt and a wrap-around jacket. She completed the ensemble with seashell sandals and a colourful beach bag with pom poms.

