Holi 2023: 5 trendy and easy hairstyles to make your celebration extra special

Holi is just around the corner, and it's time to start planning your outfit, makeup, and, of course, your hairstyle! Holi is a festival of colours, joy, and fun, and what better way to celebrate than by flaunting some super stylish and chic hairstyles that are perfect for the occasion. However, the harsh chemicals in the colours, along with prolonged sun exposure, might damage your hair. While prepping your skin and tresses for the festival is a must, there are some hairstyles you may wear to safeguard your hair from colour damage. Here are some Holi-inspired chic hairstyles that you can flaunt with ease and look absolutely fabulous! (Also read: Holi 2023: When is Holi? Correct date, history, celebrations, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and all you need to know)

Vipul Chudasama, creative director and Sonal Hankare, head of marketing, Ikonic Professional, shared with HT Lifestyle, some elegant hairstyles you must try to reduce hair damage while still looking very attractive.

1. Messy braid

Style your long tresses into a messy braid and add a silver sequin to your hair as a decoration for a chic Holi look. (Instagram/@sonnalliseygall)

The messy braid is a highly adaptable hairstyle that can be worn for almost any occasion. This braided hairdo matches the festival's spirit wonderfully and is a great method to keep the colours from hurting your hair.

2. Tousled low bun

Opt for soft glam makeup and tie your hair in a low bun to look stylish yet elegant. (Instagram/@tanyaghavri)

If you have medium to long hair, this super-stylish bun is another wonderful option. The tousled bun not only looks wonderful, but it also protects your hair's ends from the harsh coloured powder, reducing damage. Allow some hair to fall out of the crown area to add a playful touch to the hairstyle.

3. Chunky braided updo

This hairstyle is not only stylish but also practical, as it keeps your hair off your face while you enjoy the festivities. (pinterest)

This laid-back look will undoubtedly earn you a lot of positive feedback from your peers. It also appears to be effortless, and trust us when we say that your hair will reward you afterwards. This hairstyle not only keeps your hair out of your face but also keeps your hair ends from drying out and getting brittle.

4. Topknot

The Topknot is versatile and can be paired with any outfit, making it a go-to option for Holi celebrations. (pinterest)

The top knot is a simple yet elegant approach to elevate your style game during Holi. This hairdo is fuss-free and prevents your hair from being ruined by harsh chemical powders.

5. Milkmaid braid

For a romantic and bohemian vibe, the Milkmaid Braid is a perfect choice for Holi. This hairstyle gives a dreamy and ethereal look and works best with loose, flowy outfits. (pinterest)

Another stylish method to wear your long hair during Holi is in a milkmaid braid. This charming bun-thick style's braid design is guaranteed to add more glitz to your Holi ensemble. You may effortlessly show off your gorgeous long jewels that compliment your traditional clothing with a braided bun.

