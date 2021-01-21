Hoodie is having a moment

Blame it on Justin Beiber or the Covid-induced work-at-home comfort dressing - the statement hoodie doesn’t seem to be fading outing this year too. The recently concluded menswear shows in Milan saw the athleisure staple layered under coats or over jumpers seen at Etro, MSGM, Brunello Cucinelli and Dhruv Kapoor. Baggy, oversized, comfy and street - the wardrobe wonder has always been the go-to layering pick for our actors and their stylists too. A few weeks ago, actor Shahid Kapoor had posted a pic of him in an athleisure hoodies and sunnies. “The hoodie has always been a wardrobe staple. We wanted to maintain a versatile approach- with detachable patches which helps the consumer to uplift a piece. ‘Reuse’ is an important keyword, the patches are available separately so one can keep repeating it and have a fresher take on it or simply wear it without the patch. I personally love to style it with sweatpants for a co-ord look or with jeans and an oversized jacket. Covid had initially pumped sales for comfort dressing, however, now the consumer is looking for an updated look- something that incorporates comfort dressing with an edge,” says Dhruv.

Actor Shahid Kapoor sports a hoodie (Photo: Instagram/ShahidKapoor)

Stylist Akshay Tyagi attributes hoodie’s popularity to Justin Beiber who sort of put it on the map. “I call it the Bieber hangover. More than athleisure, it’s ‘ath-lazy’,” quips he.

Stylist Isha Bhansali credits their resurgence to the 80s-meets-street trend. “In its updated version, it’s massive and oversized and a perfect antidote to the demand of cool anti-fit options,” says she.

A model layers a hoodie with a statement coat (Photo: Instagram/Etro)

Post pandemic, hoodies have emerged as the comforting silhouette. Stylist Eshaa Amiin says, “Also, it’s more of a style statement and you could layer dresses with hoodies, team jackets with them or wear with basic T-shirts.”

