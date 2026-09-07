Finding an outfit that balances traditional grace with real-world comfort during festival season can feel like a search for a needle in a haystack. Heavy lehengas and stiff brocade sarees look gorgeous in staged photographs, but when you are managing host duties at home, preparing prasad, or sitting on floor cushions for two-hour-long pujas, rigid ethnic wear quickly becomes an ordeal.

Hosting Ganpati at home? 8 Comfortable 4.7-rated kurta sets under ₹1,500 you can buy now (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

To take the risk out of online festive shopping, I have picked out these top-performing ethnic wear sets on Amazon India. Every shortlisted outfit below carries a stellar 4.7+ star customer rating, verified non-scratchy embroidery, and flexible bottom wear designed for real-body movement, all under ₹1,500.

Top-rated festive kurta sets:

Crafted from a rich, breathable viscose-silk blend, this set provides a subtle lustrous sheen without feeling heavy or suffocating. The flared kalidar silhouette drapes gracefully over the hips, while a soft inner lining prevents threadwork from touching the skin directly, eliminating post-wear redness or itching around the neck. The generous skirt flare allows you to sit cross-legged on floor cushions during extended aarti sessions without the fabric pulling or straining at the seams.

Styling tip: Frame the embroidered neckline with a pearl choker set or antique gold chandbalis, paired with a low braided bun adorned with fresh white mogra flowers. Keep the makeup dewy with a subtle rose-gold lip, and finish the look with antique gold embroidered juttis featuring cushioned soles for all-day comfort.

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Using high-density Vichitra silk, this set retains a crisp, regal structure throughout the day while offering a featherlight drape. It features intricate multi-thread floral embroidery concentrated along the front yoke, balancing formal traditionalism with low maintenance. The fabric actively resists wrinkling during host duties, and the matching straight trousers feature an ergonomic elasticised waistband that will not dig into your waist after festive meals.

Styling tip: Contrast the fine threadwork with oxidised silver statement cuffs and a large circular bindi. Wear your hair in soft, loose waves with a central parting, and style with pointed-toe metallic block heels to maintain posture and height while serving guests.

Made from premium faux-georgette with a soft micro-satin lining, this outfit features intricate shadow-work Chikankari thread embroidery for an ethereal, handcrafted appearance. Air flows easily through the delicate georgette weave, keeping you cool during humid daytime pandals or warm evening havan ceremonies. It is tailored in a relaxed, straight-cut fit through the torso with generous armhole clearance to prevent underarm constriction.

Styling tip: Layer a delicate kundan pendant with small drop earrings to complement the soft texture. Go for a half-up, half-down hairstyle with soft face-framing curls, a kohl-rimmed eye look, and pastel mojaris or embellished flat sandals.

This three-piece luxury ensemble combines a Vichitra silk kurta, soft rayon trousers, and a lightweight organza dupatta detailed with a scalloped embroidered border. The high-contrast woven dupatta elevates the silhouette, making it look like a high-end designer creation for evening Ashtami gatherings. The rayon-blend bottom wear absorbs moisture easily and offers extra room around the thighs for unhindered mobility around the house.

Styling tip: Go big on traditional accessories with temple-style gold earrings and stacked colourful glass bangles. Pair with a sleek centre-parted bun, a deep crimson lip, and Kolhapuri wedge sandals for height without heel fatigue.

This set uses soft, flowy Chinon silk fabric featuring vibrant all-over floral art prints accented by delicate sequin highlights along the collar line. Exceptionally lightweight and virtually weightless on the shoulders, it is tailored with a relaxed Indo-Western silhouette that accommodates fluid movement without feeling boxy. It is an ideal pick for long hours of home preparation, cooking, and welcoming extended family members.

Styling tip: Keep the styling contemporary with delicate rose-gold hoops and a slender chain bracelet. Pair with blow-dried straight hair, a nude glossy lip tint, and neutral nude block heels or embellished sliders.

Featuring rich viscose silk with thread and sequin work along the V-neckline, this outfit comes paired with a richly detailed embroidered dupatta. Monochromatic base tones combined with a shimmering dupatta give a tall, elongated silhouette that looks stunning in group family photographs. The set fits true-to-size with soft inner shoulder seams that prevent digging or chafing during extended wear.

Styling tip: Opt for statement polki or meenakari drop earrings, skipping the necklace entirely to highlight the detailed neckline. Style with side-swept soft curls, a highlighted glowing complexion, and classic embroidered silk juttis.

High-grade Zora silk offers a crisp, premium texture with subtle sequin ornamentation sprinkled across the kurta body and pants. The fabric holds its pristine structure and vibrant shade even in humid late-afternoon conditions, keeping you looking fresh from morning Sthapana through evening Aarti. It includes a comfortable V-neck collar that leaves plenty of breathing room around the chest area.

Styling tip: Pair with a traditional choker set and an intricate maang tikka for special puja evenings. Style your hair in a neat textured low bun tied with a golden hair accessory, and finish with strappy metallic heels or embellished kolhapuris.

Crafted from 100% breathable natural cotton, this set features modern geometric-floral block prints and a contemporary tunic-style neck collar. Designed as an easy-breezy semi-casual fit with utility-focused side slits, it serves as the ultimate day-zero prep outfit. If you are setting up decorations, cleaning the puja altar, or cooking festival treats before guests arrive, this set ensures total physical comfort.

Styling tip: Accessorise with chunky silver jewellery, such as statement thumb rings and oxidised jhumkis. A messy top-knot or a casual side braid complements a "no-makeup" makeup look, finished with comfortable flat braided leather sandals.

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Festive kurta sets: FAQs What are the best fabrics to wear during long festive pujas at home? Pure cotton, mulmul, cambric cotton, and lightweight silk-rayon blends are best. They offer breathability near holy fires (havan/aarti) and allow comfortable movement during long hours of sitting on floor cushions.

How can I verify the quality of ethnic wear when shopping on Amazon India? Look for listings with a minimum 4.5 to 4.7-star rating, check customer image reviews to verify fabric opacity and embroidery quality, and ensure the product mentions pre-shrunk or color-fast fabric properties.

Are synthetic or heavily embroidered kurta sets suitable for Ganpati hosting? Stiff synthetic fabrics and heavy zari work can cause skin irritation and sweating during busy hosting duties. Opt for outfits with focal neck embroidery or soft organza/jacquard dupattas on lightweight bases instead.

How do I style a budget kurta set to make it look expensive? Pair your kurta set with structured accessories like oxidized silver or Kundan jewelry, a fresh floral hair garland (gajra), traditional leather juttis, and a neat low bun or sleek blow-dry.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.