If there's one wardrobe staple I keep reaching for year after year, it's a bodysuit. Unlike trends that come and go, bodysuits have always earned a permanent place in my wardrobe because they're equal parts flattering and functional. I love how they create a clean silhouette, stay perfectly tucked into trousers or jeans, and instantly make an outfit look more polished without much effort.

How I style bodysuits and why they're one of the most flattering pieces in my wardrobe (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

They're also far more versatile than people give them credit for. A square-neck bodysuit can become an office staple under a blazer, while a backless version works beautifully for date nights. Pair one with linen trousers during the day, switch to leather pants in the evening, and you have two completely different looks without changing your top.

What I've learnt over time, though, is that not every bodysuit works for every body type, and that's perfectly okay. The secret lies in choosing necklines, fabrics, and silhouettes that enhance your proportions rather than following every viral trend. Once I started paying attention to those little details, bodysuits quickly became one of the most flattering basics I own.

Here are some of the bodysuits I'd happily wear and exactly how I'd style them

This is exactly the kind of bodysuit I gravitate towards for everyday wear. The square neckline feels elegant without being too revealing, while the full sleeves make it appropriate for everything from office meetings to dinner plans. The seamless construction and double-layered fabric gently smooth the body, creating a clean base under denim, trousers and skirts alike.

What really stands out is how comfortable it looks. Unlike heavily structured shapewear, this feels like something you could genuinely wear all day. The snap-button closure also makes it far more practical than many bodysuits on the market.

Who I think it'll flatter: Pear, rectangle and hourglass body types. Square necklines naturally broaden the shoulder line, balancing wider hips while beautifully highlighting the collarbone.

How I'd style it: With high-waisted straight-leg jeans, chunky gold hoops, loafers and a structured tote for work. Swap the loafers for strappy heels, add a bold lip and it's dinner-ready.

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Every wardrobe benefits from one bodysuit that doubles as shapewear, and this one does exactly that. Designed with tummy control and seamless sculpting, it smooths the midsection while remaining discreet under fitted clothing. The thong construction also means there are no visible lines, making it ideal beneath dresses and tailored trousers.

Unlike traditional shapewear, it appears designed for movement rather than restriction, making it a much more wearable option for long events or busy workdays.

Who I think it'll flatter: Apple-shaped bodies or anyone who prefers additional support around the waist.

How I'd style it: Under satin slip dresses, bodycon skirts or wide-leg trousers with an oversized blazer.

If I had to pick one bodysuit for evenings out, this would probably be it. The rib-knit texture keeps it casual enough for daytime, while the backless design instantly elevates the entire look. It's minimal from the front but makes a statement the moment you turn around.

The fitted silhouette also balances oversized bottoms beautifully, making it ideal if you're someone who loves relaxed denim or cargo pants.

Who I think it'll flatter: Petite, athletic and hourglass body types.

How I'd style it: Loose-fit jeans, a cropped leather jacket, silver jewellery and sneakers for brunch. Replace the sneakers with heels for evening plans.

One thing I always appreciate is adjustable straps because they make such a difference to overall comfort. This bodysuit combines that practicality with seamless shaping, making it feel supportive rather than restrictive. It offers subtle waist definition while still looking like an everyday layering piece rather than shapewear.

It's also one of those wardrobe basics that quietly works underneath everything: from shirts to blazers, without stealing attention.

Who I think it'll flatter: Apple, rectangle and plus-size body types.

How I'd style it: Layered beneath an oversized linen shirt left open with relaxed-fit denim and white trainers.

This is probably the dressiest option in the lineup. The deep V-neck naturally elongates the upper body, while the built-in support makes it far more practical than many occasion bodysuits. I also like the floral lace detailing at the back—it adds personality without feeling over-the-top.

It's one of those pieces that could easily replace a dressy top for evening events.

Who I think it'll flatter: Fuller busts, pear and hourglass figures.

How I'd style it: Satin trousers, pointed pumps, sleek hair and a tailored blazer draped over the shoulders.

Whenever I find a wardrobe basic that genuinely works, I almost always buy it in another colour, and this feels exactly like that kind of purchase. The clean lines, seamless finish and flattering neckline make it endlessly wearable across seasons.

It's the sort of piece you'll end up reaching for when you can't decide what to wear because it pairs with almost everything already hanging in your wardrobe.

Who I think it'll flatter: Pretty much everyone. The minimalist silhouette makes it incredibly versatile regardless of body type.

How I'd style it: With linen trousers in summer, wide-leg denims in winter or tailored co-ords for office dressing.

My personal bodysuit styling tips

High-waisted bottoms always create the most flattering proportions.

Wide-leg jeans balance fitted bodysuits beautifully.

Square necklines flatter pear-shaped and rectangle body types.

V-necks naturally elongate the torso and suit fuller busts.

Layer with oversized shirts or blazers when you want a more relaxed silhouette.

Invest in neutral colours first

Don't size down. A well-fitting bodysuit always looks better than one that's overly tight.

For me, bodysuits are about feeling put together. They're one of those rare wardrobe staples that work across seasons, occasions and trends. Once you find a neckline and fit that complements your body type, you'll probably end up wearing them as often as I do.

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Bodysuits: FAQs Which bodysuit neckline is the most flattering? Square necklines suit pear and rectangle body types, while V-necks help elongate the torso and flatter fuller busts.

Are bodysuits comfortable enough for all-day wear? Yes, provided you choose the correct size and breathable fabrics. Seamless bodysuits with snap-button closures tend to be the most comfortable for extended wear.

How do I choose a bodysuit for my body type? ocus on necklines, sleeve lengths and fabric. Shaping styles work well for extra support, while ribbed or seamless bodysuits are ideal for daily wear.

Can bodysuits be worn casually? Absolutely. Pair them with wide-leg jeans, cargo trousers, shorts or linen pants for an effortless everyday look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.