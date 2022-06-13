How to add to your cart consciously

As the World Environment Day passed by recently, it’s time to re-wire your habits when it comes to online shopping and embrace the conscious route with these tips

Courtesy of the pandemic, we have been hooked on online shopping now more than ever, which can sometimes be quite overwhelming, especially in a conscious way! Online websites entice consumers with its ease, quick delivery service and convenience but they often compromise on the environment. Here are some ways to ensure that you shop consciously on your next online expedition. Read on:

Check the fabric

Be very selective with the fabrics when you shop online as it impacts the quality and longevity of a cloth. Keep your cursor away from anything made of a synthetic fabric, such as polyester or nylon, which accounts for 55% of clothes on the planet and aren’t biodegradable. Instead, choose natural textiles like cotton, linen, rayon and silk, which give even the most basic patterns a more luxurious feel. Fabric information can be found on the product page and use fabric guides to learn more about it in depth.

Is it rewearable?

Always check whether the clothing item you are about to add to your cart can be worn at least 20 times. If your answer is yes, then go ahead and add it to your shopping basket. It is important not to act on your impulses and instead, consider how many wears you believe you’ll get out of this item for different occasions.

Size up and alter

One of the secrets that many conscious shoppers swear by, if they find it difficult to choose the right sizing online is to buy one size up, which could be altered later. Sometimes, after a few washes, an item may shrink to the point that it is unwearable. So, sizing up could also contribute to extending the shelf life of products.

Adopt a little minimalism

Shopping sustainably doesn’t imply that you can now consume more. To put it simply, conscious consumption isn’t just about becoming a little greener, it also includes questioning how much — we consume in the first place. Given the environmental consequences of consumer waste, it’s obvious to see why minimalism is having a moment, encouraging us to live less wastefully.

Think through your decision

It’s not only about finding the right size and fabric, rather invest in a piece that will match your wardrobe. Before you buy something impulsively, try matching it with the pieces in your wardrobe and also opt to shop from secondhand or thrift stores.