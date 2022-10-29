How to break the ice between skin and retinol? Experts answer

Known to be an age-defying ingredient, retinol is a Vitamin A derivative which is is effective in accelerating skin renewal, enhancing collagen production, and reducing the appearance of aging, uneven texture, and age spots. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saloni Vora-Gala, Consultant Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatologist, Dr Sheth’s Skin and hair Clinic, Mumbai said that besides the benefits, it can also create breakouts on the skin - “Due to its exfoliative nature, it may not gel well with a beginner’s skin, resulting in skin irritation, dryness, redness, flaking, stinging during the initial days of it’s use. Hence, it is important to incorporate retinols in the right way into one’s routine.”

It may need a bit of practice to break the ice between skin and retinol. Dr Sonakshi S, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Ara skin clinic, Bengaluru noted down a few tips that may help in getting the skin used to retinol. They are, as follows:

Introduce retinol: Begin slowly by adding it into a nightly routine one to two times per week for the first week and increasing it gradually from there, depending on how the skin reacts.

Low concentration: High concentration retinol can cause irritation at first, which is why this is important. Start with 0.1% retinol and increase the percentage over time.

Wear sunscreen: Due to the increased turnover of dead skin cells caused by anti-aging products with retinol, your skin becomes more sensitive than usual. To prevent sun damage, always wear broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Hydrating retinol: Retinol cream contains moisturizing ingredients, while retinol serum is water-based. Since retinol makes your skin dry and sensitive, a hydrating retinol cream might be the perfect choice for avoiding retinol purge.

Sandwich technique: Sandwich moisturiser or serum that contains hyaluronic acid between retinol to help mitigate the potential drying and irritating effects.

Dr Saloni Vora-Gala further added, “If used correctly, consistently with a lot of patience, retinols start showing visible results in 4 to 6 months. Concentration of retinoid can be increased after a few weeks to months. One can switch to higher strength retinoids as well over time; however, it is preferable to use stronger retinoids like tretinoin only under a dermatologist’s guidance to avoid any undesirable results.”

