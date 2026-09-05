How to choose the right mascara for lengthy lashes: A guide to longer and fuller lashes

Long, fluttery lashes can instantly make your eyes look more defined, awake and expressive. While some of us are naturally blessed with long lashes, the rest of us rely on mascaras to create that elongated, lifted effect. And the best part is that you don’t necessarily need false lashes or extensions to elongate your natural eyelashes. Rather, choosing the right mascara formula and wand can make a noticeable difference.

Tips on how to get longer looking lashes (Pexels)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

If your goal is length rather than dramatic volume, here’s what to look for when shopping for your next mascara.

Look for a lengthening formula

The first step is to choose a mascara specifically labelled lengthening, extending or lash-stretching. These formulas are generally designed to coat individual lashes from root to tip, helping them appear longer without weighing them down.

Drishti Madnani, Makeup Expert and Co-founder of Shryoan Cosmetics, tells HT Shop Now, “Pick a mascara for length by thinking about the mix and the brush, not just the product that looks most dramatic. Choose a length-focused formula and a thin wand with space between bristles. That combo helps coat every lash, from the base to the ends, without pulling the lashes down".

Lengthening mascaras often contain lightweight fibres or polymers that cling to the lashes and extend their appearance. Unlike volumising mascaras, which focus on making lashes look thicker and fuller, lengthening formulas are more focused on creating separation and visible lash extension.

She also focuses on the use of an eyelash curler and says, “If your lashes are short or naturally straight, use a lengthening mascara plus an eyelash curler. That pairing can make your eyes look more open”.

Pay attention to the mascara wand

The wand is just as important as the formula. For lengthy-looking lashes, look for a slim, tapered or comb-like wand that can reach even the tiny lashes at the inner and outer corners of your eyes.

A thin wand allows you to get closer to the lash roots and pull the product through to the tips. This helps coat the entire length of the lash rather than simply adding product to the middle.

Tapered wands can also make it easier to reach those hard-to-get lashes at the corners without accidentally smudging mascara onto your eyelids.

Choose a lightweight formula

If you want longer-looking lashes, avoid formulas that feel excessively thick or heavy. A heavy mascara can pull your lashes down, particularly if they are naturally straight or fine. This can cancel out the lengthening effect and make your eyes look less open. Instead, look for a lightweight formula that builds gradually. The idea is to add length without creating thick, clumpy layers.

Madnani also prefers a lightweight formula: “Try a light formula you can add in layers. This lets you build more length but still keep lashes looking separate”.

Fibre mascaras can create an extension effect

If you want an especially noticeable lengthening effect, consider a fibre mascara. These formulas contain tiny fibres that attach to your natural lashes, creating the appearance of additional length.

Fibre mascaras can be particularly effective when you want a false-lash-like finish without actually applying falsies. However, application matters. Applying too much product at once can result in clumps, so start with a thin coat and build slowly.

Consider a curling mascara if your lashes point downwards

Sometimes the problem isn’t just lash length. If your lashes naturally point downwards, they may appear shorter because they don't open up the eye.

In this case, consider a mascara that offers both curling and lengthening benefits. Curling your lashes before mascara application can also help create a more lifted appearance.

A curved mascara wand can be useful for following the natural shape of the lash line and helping to lift the lashes as you apply the product.

Look for a mascara that separates lashes

Length is more visible when individual lashes are clearly separated. If your mascara creates clumps, several lashes can stick together and visually merge into one thicker lash.

For this reason, look for a wand with closely spaced bristles or a fine-toothed comb design. These can help distribute the formula evenly while separating lashes.

The result is a cleaner, more defined look where every lash appears longer and more noticeable.

Waterproof or washable: Which should you choose?

Waterproof mascara can be a good option if your lashes struggle to hold a curl. Its formula tends to be more resistant to moisture and can help maintain the lifted appearance for longer.

However, waterproof formulas can be more difficult to remove. If you have delicate lashes or prefer an effortless removal routine, a regular washable mascara may be more suitable.

For everyday use, choose based on your lifestyle. For weddings, humid weather, long days or occasions when you don't want your mascara to budge, waterproof can be worth considering.

Application can make your lashes look longer

Even the best lengthening mascara won't deliver its full potential without the right technique. “Start by curling your lashes if needed. Then place the wand at the roots and gently wiggle it before pulling it upwards towards the tips”, Madnani explains.

Focus on the tips of your lashes, as this is where you want to create the most visible extension. Allow the first coat to settle slightly before adding another if you need more length.

“Too much mascara can clump the lashes and take away from the length you want”, Madnani mentions.

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