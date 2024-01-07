Sherwani is not merely a garment but a piece of art, emotion, culture, heritage and memory, with its intricate embroidery and regal look. It is now a metaphor used for bridging the gap of age old traditions and contemporary design. How to choose your wedding sherwani based on your personal groom style (Photo by Gursher Gill on Pexels)

There are various ways to style or select a sherwani. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Surbhi Pansari, Founder and Owner of Label Surbhi Pansari, shared, “There are a lot of factors that come into play. Colour, embroidery, cuts and patterns embellishments, detailing and other outfits paired with it. It’s highly important to consider the grooms taste and personality before making a choice. So browse a lot select the colour palate and proceed further. Shortlist a few and go ahead.”

She suggetsed, “When you are sure of the sherwani try the whole look with all the details which add royalty to the ensemble. We generally provide Sherwani, kurta, churidar, stole, safa, kamarbandh, jooti, mala, kilangi – this makes a complete set. We would recommend to try out 2 looks according and make mix and match if required and then finalise.”

Next comes the fitting. Surbhi Pansari asserted, “A beautiful Sherwani is a mélange of intricate detailing and perfect fit. So, ensure to get the measurement done correctly and it’s always important to feel happy in what you wear.”

Concluding, the fashion expert recommended sherwanis with distinctive surface ornamentation with threads and colour ranges including pistachio with multicolour motif, ivory, off white, pearl grey and old rose. Intricate amount of details can ooze oomph to these outfits.